Point Streak Climbs to 10 in Overtime Loss

GREENVILLE, S.C. - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits extended their point streak to 10 games but fell to the Orlando Solar Bears, 4-3, in overtime. Brendan Connolly tallied twice for the Swamp Rabbits for his second multi-goal game of the season.

Orlando grabbed the early advantage courtesy of Chris LeBlanc's fourth goal of the campaign. The Bears captain raced down the right wing and beat Swamp Rabbits goaltender Ryan Bednard on a wraparound with 12:20 left in the opening period.

Greenville responded with an equalizer only 3:17 later. Ben Finkelstein fired a low shot from the right point with Brendan Connolly receiving the deflection in front at the 10:23 mark. Shots in the first period were 14-10 Orlando with the score tied at one.

Next period, the Solar Bears regained the lead with Jake Coughler firing high-glove side past Bednard at 2:48. The Swamp Rabbits answered with Anthony Rinaldi receiving pass from Ben Finkelstein and knotting the contest at 2-2 with 7:31 left.

Only 2:01 later, Greenville jumped in front with Connolly tallying his second of the night at 14:30 of the period. Prior to intermission, the Solar Bears tied the score at 3-3. On a quick transition into the Greenville zone, Scott Conway wristed home the equalizer at 17:54 to send both teams into the dressing room after 40 minutes.

For the ninth time this season, overtime was required for the Greenville Swamp Rabbits to decide a winner.

Only 32 seconds into the extra session, Coughler scored his second goal of the night, and it stood as the overtime winner. On a backdoor try, Coughler squeaked a shot through Bednard's five-hole to win the game for the Solar Bears in overtime, 4-3.

Greenville's 10-game point ties the longest since the Swamp Rabbits relocated to the Upstate from Johnstown, Pennsylvania in 2010. Previously, the Greenville Road Warriors posted 10-game point streaks in the 2010-11 and 2014-15 seasons.

The Swamp Rabbits continue three games in three nights tomorrow at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Greenville will play host to the Jacksonville Icemen in the first of back-to-back meetings. Celebrate Stomper's Birthday with all his mascot friends from local sport franchises, universities, and partners. The puck drops at 7:05 p.m. Ticket information is available online at swamprabbits.com.

