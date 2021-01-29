Florida Falls to South Carolina in First Matchup of the Season
January 29, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Florida Everblades News Release
ESTERO, Fla. - The Florida Everblades (11-5-0-0) lost 5-1 to the South Carolina Stingrays (8-1-3-0) at Hertz Arena on Friday.
FIRST STAR: SC - Brett Supinski (1g-1a)
SECOND STAR: SC - Cole Ully (1g-1a)
THIRD STAR: FLA - Alex Kile (1g)
BOX SCORE | HIGHLIGHTS
After numerous offensive opportunities from both sides, South Carolina broke through first with a tally from Brett Supinski (6:40). Shortly after, Stingrays forward Cole Ully snuck the puck past Everblades goaltender Devin Cooley to extend the lead to 2-0 early in the first period (8:04).
Florida capitalized on a turnover to narrow the score to 2-1 late in the first period. Captain John McCarron quickly dished the puck off to forward Alex Kile to snipe a shot from the blue line (14:01).
In the second period, both teams continued to exchange shots. However, Stingrays forward Dan DeSalvo was the only skater to find the back of the net in the second period on a shorthanded goal (19:36).
At the 3:44 mark in the third period, South Carolina forward Max Gottlieb scored a mid-range snipe on the power play to make the score 4-1. Then, South Carolina sealed the game with a tic-tac-toe goal from Graham Knott (14:27).
Florida faces South Carolina again Saturday, Jan. 30 at 7:00 p.m. at Hertz Arena and the game is presented by St. Matthew's House. Representatives from St. Matthew's House will be on hand to accept canned goods and household item donations. Enjoy Live Music outside Hertz Arena from 5:00-7:00 p.m.!
