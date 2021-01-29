Grizzlies Preview: Allen at Utah, January 29, 2021

Allen Americans (10-3, 20 points) at Utah Grizzlies (6-3-3-1, 16 points)

January 29, 2021 | 7:10 PM | Game #14 | Maverik Center

Referees: Riley Yerkovich (# )

Linesmen: Andrew Collins (# ), James McKenna (#).

Where to See and Hear the Game

You can catch every game on Flohockey.TV, the new home for ECHL.TV. The games can also be heard on Mixlr, the new broadcast home for Grizzlies hockey.

Watch Live: https://www.flohockey.tv/

Listen Live: https://mixlr.com/utah-grizzlies

West Valley City, Utah - It's the beginning of the 3 game weekend series at Maverik Center. It's the first season meeting between the clubs. Utah went 3-1-2 against Allen last season, outscoring them 33 to 27, including a 10-4 win on October 18th, 2019.

Boucher Named ECHL Player of the Week

Grizzlies forward Matthew Boucher was named ECHL Player of the Week for his efforts from January 18th-24th. Boucher had 6 points in 3 games last week (1 goal, 5 assists). In the last 5 games Boucher has 3 multi-point games. His father, Philippe Boucher played in the NHL for 17 seasons from 1993-2009. Matthew has a point in 5 straight games (2 goals, 7 assists), longest current streak on the club.

Hunter Skinner Had Impressive First Pro Week

The 19 year old had an impressive first weekend as a professional, scoring 3 assists in 2 games at Rapid City. Skinner was a member of team USA's gold medal winning team in the 2021 World Juniors. Last season he had 32 points (6 goals, 26 assists) for the OHL's London Knights.

This Year vs Allen

Last season the Grizzlies went 3-1-2 against Allen. It's the first season meeting between the clubs. There are 11 games currently scheduled with the Americans. Utah outscored Allen 33 to 26 last season, including a 10-4 win on October 18th, 2019 at Allen. That's the most goals Utah has scored since they defeated Chicago 10-3 in November, 1995.

Friday, January 29th, 2020 - Allen @ Utah. 7:10 pm

Saturday, January 30th, 2020 - Allen @ Utah. 7:10 pm.

Sunday, January 31st, 2020 - Allen @ Utah. 1:10 pm.

Tuesday, February 9th, 2020 - Utah @ Allen. 6:05 pm.

Wednesday, March 3rd - Utah @ Allen. 6:05 pm.

Friday, March 12 Allen @ Utah. 7:10pm

Saturday, March 13 Allen @ Utah. 7:10pm

Sunday, March 14 Allen @ Utah. 1:10pm

Thursday, April 1 Utah @ Allen. 6:05 pm.

Friday, April 2 Utah @ Allen. 6:05 pm.

Saturday, April 3 Utah @ Allen. 6:05 pm.

Last Weekend: Utah Split 2 Game Series at Rapid City

Saturday, January 23rd Utah 4 Rapid City 5 (Overtime)

Pat Cannone tied the game with 2:23 left in regulation to tie the game at 4-4. Rapid City's Hunter Garlent scored the game winner 35 seconds into overtime. Jared Pike scored his first professional goal in the second period. Ryan Lowney and Matthew Boucher each had a goal for Utah. Boucher ended the night with 1 goal and 2 assists to boost his case for the league Player of the Week honors that he won this past Tuesday.

Friday, January 22nd Utah 3 Rapid City 2 - Trey Bradley had 2 goals and Riley Woods had 1 goal and 1 assist in the win for Utah. Brad Barone stopped 27 of 29 shots in his first start of the season. Both teams had 29 shots on goal and both went 1 for 4 on the power play. 19 year old Hunter Skinner had 2 assists in his professional debut. Matthew Boucher also had 2 assists. Boucher has 6 points in his last 4 games.

Lots of Close Games

8 of the 13 games this season have been decided by 1 goal. Utah is 3-1-3-1 in 1 goal games, earning a standings point in 7 of the 8.

Riley Woods Off to Fast Start

In 3 games with Utah this season, Woods has 1 goal and 4 assists. Riley played with the Newfoundland Growlers last season. Trey Bradley scored 3 goals last week, all of them assisted by Woods. Bradley and Woods played together with the Newfoundland Growlers last season.

Point Streaks

Matthew Boucher has a point in 5 straight games (2g, 5a). Boucher is a +4 in his last 4 games. Trey Bradley has 3 goals in his last 2 games. Bradley has 3 multiple point games in his 10 games played this season. Bradley has a point in 3 of his last 4 games.

Pat Cannone Has Consistently Produced

Cannone leads the club with 11 points. In 11 games, Cannone has 4 goals and 7 assists. He has a point in 8 of the 11 games. Pat began his professional career with a 2 game stint with Binghamton in the 2010-11 season, which followed his 4 year career at Miami (Ohio). He spent the next 2 full seasons with the AHL's Binghamton Senators. Pat was with the Chicago Wolves from 2014-2016 and was team captain in the 2015-16 season. He also has 2 years of experience with the Iowa Wild in 2017 and 2018, and fulfilled a lifelong dream by playing in 3 NHL games with the 2016-17 Minnesota Wild. Pat spent the last 2 seasons in Europe.

January Leaders

Pat Cannone has 4 goals and 6 assists in 10 games in January. The 10 points for Pat are tied for the 2nd most in the league. Matthew Boucher has 9 points in January (2 goals, 7 assists) in 8 games. The 7 assists are tied for 2nd most in the league.

2020-21 Roster

Forwards: Matthew Boucher, Trey Bradley, Pat Cannone, Diego Cuglietta, Matt Hoover, Christian Horn, Jack Jenkins, Mitch Maxwell, Cedric Pare, Jared Pike, Yuri Terao, Joe Wegwerth. AJ White, Riley Woods.

Defenseman: Miles Gendron, Garrett Johnston, Ryker Killins, Alex Lepkowski, Ryan Lowney, Kris Myllari, Hunter Skinner, Teigan Zahn.

Goaltenders: Brad Barone, Evan Buitenhuis, Kevin Carr.

2020-2021 Regular Season Totals (league rankings)

Overall record: 6-3-3-1

Home record: 4-1-1

Road record: 2-2-2-1

Win percentage: .615 (3rd in Western Conference).

Streak: Lost 1.

Standings Points: 16

Last 10: 4-2-3-1.

Goals per game: 3.15 (Tied 6th in the league).

Goals against per game: 3.08 (8th).

Shots per game: 33.23 (5th).

Shots against per game: 29.46 (2nd).

Power Play: 17.0 % - 8 for 47 (Tied 4th).

Penalty Kill: 78.3 % - 36 for 46 (12th).

Shorthanded Goals: 4 (Tied for 1st)

Record When Scoring First: 5-2-1. Utah has scored first in 8 of the 13 games.

First Goal Win Loss

Utah Grizzlies 5 3

Opposition 1 4

Team Leaders (2020-21 season)

Goals: Charlie Gerard (5)

Assists: Diego Cuglietta (8)

Points: Pat Cannone (11)

Plus/Minus: Matt Abt (+8)

PIM: Teigan Zahn (22)

Power Play Points: Pat Cannone (4)

Shots on Goal: Charlie Gerard (44) - 3rd most in the league.

Shooting Percentage: AJ White (22.2 %) Minimum 8 shots.

Game Winning Goals: 6 tied with 1.

Wins: Peyton Jones (4)

Save %: Brad Barone (.931)

Goals Against Average: Barone (2.00).

Scoring 1st 2nd 3rd OT SO TOTAL Shots 1st 2nd 3rd OT TOTAL

Utah Grizzlies 14 16 11 0 0 41 Utah Grizzlies 152 144 125 11 432

Opposition 12 14 10 3 1 40 Opposition 128 141 105 8 382

