Tendeck Starts Road Trip with First Professional Shutout

January 29, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Rapid City Rush News Release







(WICHITA, KS) - Tyson Empey assisted every goal in the game, and led by Dave Tendeck's first professional shutout on 27 saves, vaulted the Rapid City Rush to a 3-0 win on Friday night against the Wichita Thunder. The game marked the first of six games in nine nights in three different cities in the annual "Stock Show Road Trip", and the first of a "three-in-three" against the Thunder this weekend.

The Rush drew first blood just after the midway point of the opening period, and provided the only goal of the frame. With 8:09 remaining in the first, the puck was kicked up to Charlie Curti on the offensive blue line, and he fired it through a screen and past Thunder goalie Evan Weninger to give the Rush a 1-0 lead (Andrew Sturtz and Tyson Empey assisted). Dave Tendeck, in net for the Rush, stopped all 7 shots he saw in the opening 20 minutes.

The Rush maintained their lead in the second period, but Wichita came firing back. The Thunder out-shot the Rush 14-3 in the second period, with the barrage coming on three power plays. Not only did the Rush penalty kill go a perfect 3/3, but Tendeck stopped every shot, including one in the final seconds of the period, robbing Anthony Beauregard of what could have been the tying goal.

With time winding down, the Rush stepped on the gas and separated themselves from the Thunder, scoring twice within a minute to seal the deal. Cedric Montminy, celebrating his 100th game in a Rush uniform, got the Rush started in the lightning fast sequence of tallies. With 4:28 left in the game, Tyson Empey took the puck in neutral ice, and noticed Montminy all alone in the slot area as he entered the attacking zone. Montminy settled the pass in stride and rifled it by Wenninger to double the Rush lead to 2-0 (Empey and Charlie Curti assisted). Exactly 50 seconds later, Empey sprung Tyler Coulter on a breakaway into the Thunder zone. Coulter's initial attempt was denied by Weninger, but it trickled through his arm and landed in the crease. While sliding on his rear-end, Coulter somehow found a way to tuck the puck past the goal-line, giving the Rush a 3-0 lead with 3:38 left in the game (Empey and Peter Quenneville assisted). Tendeck anchored the final minutes with 6 more saves to secure the win, 3-0 after 60 minutes.

Dave Tendeck won his second game of the year by virtue of his first professional shutout, stopping all 27 shots he faced in the victory (2-5-0-0).

The Rush continue their annual "Stock Show Road Trip", which takes them through three cities for six games over the next nights. Game two of the "three-in-three" against the Wichita Thunder is set for tomorrow night, January 30th, with puck drop slated for 6:05 p.m. MDT at INTRUST Bank Arena.

