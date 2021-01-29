Game Preview: Stingrays at Everblades, January 29 at 7:30 PM

January 29, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - South Carolina Stingrays News Release







South Carolina Stingrays vs. Florida Everblades

Friday, January 29, 2021 at the Hertz Arena at 7:30 PM

Broadcast Info: Watch live on FloHockey | Listen via Caps Radio 24/7 & Mixlr

About Today's Game: The South Carolina Stingrays play their first game in 12 days Friday night when they travel to the Sunshine State to open a two-game series against the Florida Everblades at Hertz Arena. The Rays have started the month of January with four wins in their first six games and are holding on to second place in the ECHL's Eastern Conference. Friday's matchup is the first of the season between the two longtime division rivals. The Blades are coming off a 2-0 shutout victory over Orlando on Wednesday. Florida's 11 wins are tied for the most in the league. Both teams have had success defensively this season, ranking third and fourth in the ECHL. Although they struggled on the power play early this season, the Stingrays have scored goals on the man-advantage in three consecutive games. The Everblades have the top power play percentage in the league, scoring on 23.9% of their opportunities.

Scouting the Everblades: Florida is in third place in the ECHL's Eastern Conference with an 11-4 record thru 15 games. The Blades have a powerful offensive attack with the top two individual scorers in the ECHL led by forward Michael Huntebrinker who has totaled 17 points in 15 games on eight goals and nine assists. Just behind him is Blake Winiecki with 15 points (7g, 8a). Team captain John McCarron is in his fifth year with the club and is once again at the forefront of the team's offensive attack, posting 13 points on seven goals and six assists, including the team's only overtime winner this season. In his career with Florida, McCarron has 229 points on 98 goals and 131 assists. Defender Logan Roe has continued his dominance at the ECHL level, posting seven points (3g, 4a) as well as a league-high +18 rating. In net, Devin Cooley has appeared in seven games while earning a 3-3-0 record with one shutout, a goals-against of 2.41 and a 0.917 save percentage.

Upcoming Home Games

Wednesday, February 3, vs. Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Friday, February 5, vs. Jacksonville, 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday, February 10 vs. Florida, 7:05 p.m.

Friday, February 12 vs. Florida, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, February 13 vs. Florida, 6:05 p.m.

Sunday, February 14 vs. Jacksonville, 3:05 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 29, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.