Preview: First Matchup of the Year vs Rays

ESTERO, Fla. - The Florida Everblades (11-4-0-0) face the South Carolina Stingrays (7-1-3-0) for the first time this season tonight at Hertz Arena. The Everblades and Stingrays split the series last year with each team earning four wins across the eight encounters.

The Blades are led by the forward tandem of Michael Huntebrinker and Blake Winiecki. Huntebrinker (8g-9a) and Winiecki (7g-8a) sit first and second in the ECHL points race with 17 and 15 respectively.

After Florida's 3-0 win over Orlando on Wednesday, the Everblades are now 6-1-0-0 at home, and are outscoring opponents 25-8 within the friendly walls of Hertz Arena.

South Carolina features a balanced attack on offense. Eight players have scored multiple goals, but no Stingray has totaled double-digit points so far. Hunter Shepard leads South Carolina in net with a 2-1-1-0 record, 2.07 goals against average, and .928 save percentage.

Tomorrow night (Saturday, Jan. 30) at 7:00 p.m., Florida hosts South Carolina at Hertz Arena and the game is also presented by St. Matthew's House. Representatives from St. Matthew's House will be on hand to accept canned goods and household item donations. Enjoy Live Music outside Hertz Arena from 5:00-7:00 p.m.! For tickets to the January 30 game, click HERE.

WHO: Florida Everblades vs. South Carolina Stingrays

WHERE: Hertz Arena - Estero, Fla.

WHEN: Friday, January 29 at 7:30 p.m.

GAME PROMOTIONS: The Everblades home game tonight is presented by St. Matthew's House. Representatives from St. Matthew's House will be on hand to accept canned goods and household item donations. 239 Fridays are back! For this Friday's game, purchase two Premium Level seats, two Molly Moo's Ice Creams and two Autographed Season Programs for just $39! Visit online at www.FloridaEverblades.com/239 Also, kids eat FREE with the purchase of an adult entrée at the newly renovated Breakaway Sports Pub, located inside Hertz Arena! For tickets to tonight's game, click HERE.

BROADCAST: Watch every Florida Everblades game on FloHockey.TV. Listen to tonight's and Saturday's exciting game action online at www.993espn.com. Future broadcasts can be found at WJBX News, Talk & More on 104.3 FM, 101.5 FM and AM 770, plus online at wjbxnewstalk.com.

