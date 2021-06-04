Tampa Bay Rays Provide Update on Bulls Pitcher Tyler Zombro

June 4, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Durham Bulls News Release







ST. PETERSBURG, Fla.-The Tampa Bay Rays have issued the following update on Triple-A Durham right-handed pitcher Tyler Zombro, who was hit by a batted ball during last night's game:

"As of this morning, Tyler remains under the care of the nurses and doctors at Duke University Hospital. The updates from overnight have been positive, and he remains in stable condition. We are overwhelmed by the support for Tyler and the wishes for his full and speedy recovery from fans and the baseball community alike. We will provide additional updates as he progresses."

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A East League message board...





Triple-A East League Stories from June 4, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.