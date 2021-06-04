Bisons Split Doubleheader with Mets

The Bisons took the first game of the Friday night of a doubleheader, 5-4, thanks to a pair of home runs from Riley Adams and a walk-off hit from Dilson Herrera but dropped game two to the Mets, 6-3.

The dark clouds hovered early in game one but cleared just in time for the explosive bat of the Bisons' Riley Adams. Adams came into the game with three hits in his last four games and stayed hot launching a pair of home runs to carry the Bisons' offense.

Righty Jacob Waguespack got the game one start for the Bisons and got off to a shaky start allowing four singles and three runs in the first inning. But Adams had his back launching a two-run homer to left field and cut to lead to 3-2.

Adams continued to rake in the fourth inning, golfing a line drive solo home run to left field for his fifth home run of the year to keep the Bisons within one run 4-3. His second long-ball of the game also gave him his second multi-homerun game of the year.

Waguespack settled in after the first and produced a solid performance painting his slider and fastball on the outside of the zone. He exited the game after four innings with the Bisons trailing 4-3 after allowing four runs, six hits and striking out five.

Lefty Thomas Szapucki started for the Mets and kept Bisons' hitters not named Riley Adams silent allowing three runs and two hits, both to Adams, over five innings while striking out seven.

The rest of the Bisons found their offense as soon as Szapucki left the mound with a 4-3 lead in sixth.

Richard Urena started the sixth inning with a flyball double to right field off reliever Franklin Kilmone. Urena reached third on a wild pitch and got home to tie the game at four on a bases-loaded walk drawn by Logan Warmoth.

Tied after six, the Bisons' bullpen produced again as Connor Overton, Tayler Saucedo and Bryan Baker combined to four scoreless innings into the eighth inning.

In the bottom of the eighth, Dilson Herrera jumped on a fastball slapping a single into right field to bring home Forrest Wall and give the Bisons a 5-4 walk-off comeback victory.

***

Game two of the doubleheader for the Bisons was a bit more uneven.

The 6'6" righty Nate Pearson got the start for the Bisons and after a perfect first inning, struggled in the second giving up three runs on a two-run homer and an RBI double to put the Bisons quickly into a 3-1 hole.

Pearson picked up steam as the game went on striking out five batters over the third and fourth innings and retiring six in a row to keep the Bisons within striking distance.

However, the game unraveled for Pearson and the Bisons in the fifth. Down 3-2 headed into the inning the Mets scored three runs on a pair of singles, a hit by a pitch and a two-run home run by David Thompson. Pearson was charged with two of the runs in the inning with the other going to Jackson McClelland.

Pearson finished the game pitching four innings giving up five runs and striking out eight to earn the loss.

6'7" righty Tylor Megill worked opposite Pearson in his first career Triple-A start and was sharp pitching four innings and allowing only four hits and two runs while striking out four.

Megill kept the Bisons' bats at bay and besides an unearned run in the seventh, Tyler White was the Bisons' only source of offense in game two.

White singled home Richard Urena in the first inning to give the Bisons and Pearson a one-run cushion to start the game. Urena and White partnered up again for a run in the third as White laced a double down the right-field line to drive Urena home to cut the lead to 3-2 before the Bisons' pitching unraveled.

The Bisons (14-12) and Mets (10-18) will be right back at it Saturday for game five of the six-game series. Buffalo is expected to start lefty Nick Allgeyer against the Mets' Jerad Eickhoff. The first pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

