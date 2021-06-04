Jumbo Shrimp Homestand Highlights June 8-13

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp 2021 home season presented by FIS continues Tuesday, June 8, with a six-game series against the Norfolk Tides, Triple-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, that runs through Sunday, June 13 at 121 Financial Ballpark, which will return to full capacity for the first time this season. The homestand features a promotional lineup that includes the following highlights:

Tuesday, June 8, 2021, 7:05 p.m. (Gates open at 6 p.m.)

Community First Credit Union Two for Tuesday: Tickets are two-for-one at the box office for Community First Credit Union members using their CFCU credit or debit card. Fans who are not Community First Credit Union members can learn more about membership at the CFCU table on the concourse.

Dunder Mifflin: Jacksonville Branch: The Jumbo Shrimp will celebrate one of the most popular television shows of all-time with games that may or may not be some chili races and paper tossing as well. The Jumbo Shrimp will also be on the lookout for the best-dressed Dwight!

Wednesday, June 9, 7:05 p.m. (Gates open at 6 p.m.)

VyStar Credit Union Charity Begins at Home: Join VyStar Credit Union as they partner with Dreams Come True to raise awareness and funds throughout the game through ticket sales and promotions. Fans who present their VyStar credit or debit card at the box office will receive buy-one-get-one tickets (valid for ticket of equal or lesser value, subject to availability).

Forever Vets Animal Hospital Canines and Crustaceans (Dog Day): The Jumbo Shrimp and Forever Vets Animal Hospital welcome fans and their canine companion to 121 Financial Ballpark. Canines get in free as long as their human companion buys a ticket. Dog-free seating is located in section 119 as well as in the Wheelhouse Lounge and throughout the Haskell Suite Level.

Salute To Paper Products: What better way to follow up Office Night than an all-out salute to paper products? From paper airplane contests, to toilet paper mummy wrapping, and paper towel fights, this night will have it all.

Thursday, June 10, 7:05 p.m. (Gates open at 6 p.m.)

Budweiser Thirsty Thursday: All Thursday home games are the best happy hour on the First Coast. Fans can purchase $2 (12 oz. draft) and $3 (24 oz. draft) Budweiser products on the left field berm canopy, Oasis concession stand, and right field bleachers. Plus, join DJ Swagg and DJ MoneyGud from Power 106.1 at the Tiki Terrace each Thirsty Thursday.

Jumbo Shrimp Pride Night: Join the Jumbo Shrimp as we celebrate the LGBTQ+ community, friends, family, and organizations with Pride Night at the ballpark!

Friday, June 11, 7:05 p.m. (Gates open at 6 p.m.)

Friday Night Lites: Fans can enjoy $2 12 oz. Miller Lite from 6-7:30 p.m. and $1 off all other craft beers under the Brown Canopy.

Friday Night Fireworks presented by Arlington Toyota: Be sure to stick around after the game for Friday Night Fireworks presented by Arlington Toyota as the Jumbo Shrimp light up the sky with a special fireworks celebration.

Red Shirt Friday: Fans are encouraged to wear red to support the military and those who do so will save $1 per ticket at the box office, or can donate that $1 to charity. The Jumbo Shrimp will wear their red "Bold City" jerseys at every Friday home game this season.

Gen X Olympics: Some have called Gen X the generation that just wants to sit back and watch the world burn. Well, on June 11, they'll be burning calories as the Jumbo Shrimp put them through their paces in the Gen X Olympics. How fast can fans respool a cassette tape with a pencil? How many Nintendo games can fans blow into in 60 seconds? How many holes can ripped jeans have while actually still being a pair of jeans? These questions and more will be answered during the Gen X Olympics! Plus, the Jumbo Shrimp will play the greatest hits from Gen X.

Saturday, June 12, 6:35 p.m. (Gates open at 5:30 p.m.)

Vice Night Hawaiian Shirt Giveaway presented by Swisher: The Jumbo Shrimp and Swisher have partnered up to give away Vice Night-themed Hawaiian shirts to the first 2,000 fans through the gate.

Duuuval Vice Jerseys: It's Vice Night and fans can go home with a game-worn Vice Night Duuuval jersey. The Jumbo Shrimp will be auctioning off the jerseys worn by Jumbo Shrimp players between June 12 and August 14 with delivery coming after the club's second Vice Night on August 14.

Saturday Night Fireworks presented by Swisher: Be sure to stick around after the game for Saturday Night Fireworks presented by Swisher.

Sunday, June 13, 6:35 p.m. (Gates open at 5:30 p.m.)

Baptist Health Sunday Family FUNday: Kids can feel like the pros after each Sunday game by running the bases. Plus, each Sunday will feature FREE face painting and balloon animals, presented by Baptist Health.

A Better Jacksonville Series Drive Results Series with Baseballs: Join the Jumbo Shrimp for their A Better Jacksonville Drive Results Series as the club collects baseballs to be donated. Each fan who donates to all five of our A Better Jacksonville Drive Results Series games will be entered to throw out a first pitch later in the season.

Father's Day blue boxer giveaway presented by Darley's Plumbing: Join the Jumbo Shrimp as they celebrate Father's Day a week early at 121 Financial Ballpark. The club will be giving away 250 pairs of blue boxer shorts thanks to Darley's Plumbing, to the first 250 fathers through the gates, to help raise awareness for prostate cancer.

Tickets are available at www.jaxshrimp.com, by calling (904) 358-2846 or by visiting the 121 Financial Ballpark box office. The Jumbo Shrimp's in-season box office hours are 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday, as well as 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturday. On Tuesday through Saturday game days, the box office is open at 9 a.m. through the end of the game. On Sunday game days, the box office will be open from 11 a.m. through the end of the game.

