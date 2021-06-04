Jumbo Shrimp to Host Crustacean Comedy at the Budweiser Tiki Terrace on August 19

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp are inviting fans for a night of laughs on at 8 p.m. on Thursday, August 19 when the club hosts Crustacean Comedy at the Budweiser Tiki Terrace from 121 Financial Ballpark.

For just $10, fans will receive a ticket and drink voucher good for beer, soda or water. Gates open at 7 p.m., and the show, featuring five different comedians, will begin at 8 p.m. Tickets are limited to 150 in capacity and are expected to go fast. To purchase tickets, click here, or call the Jumbo Shrimp at 904-358-2846.

Crustacean Comedy at the Budweiser Tiki Terrace is hosted by JPaw includes sets from Phil Smith, Rich Lucas, Leroy Gordon, Patrick Carson, and Jenn Weeks. The show is set to be a 1.5 hour show and is PG-13 (leave the kiddos at home for this one!).

Free parking is available in the grass lot behind the video board, with entry to the ballpark through the gates beyond the Budweiser Tiki Terrace.

