Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and Buffalo set postponement make-up dates
June 4, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release
MOOSIC, PA. - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders and Buffalo Bisons have set two make-up dates for their recent postponements on May 28 and May 30 at PNC Field. The RailRiders and Bisons will play doubleheaders on Tuesday, August 31, and Saturday, September 4, when Buffalo returns to Moosic.
Gates will open at 4:30 P.M. on Tuesday, August 31, with a 5:05 first pitch slated. The RailRiders $2 Tuesday promotion will run from 5:30 until 7:30.
On Saturday, September 4, gates open at 4:00 P.M. with a Legends Race dual bobblehead giveaway for the first 2,500 fans, presented by Geisinger. First pitch of the twinbill is slated for 5:05 P.M.
Both doubleheaders will consist of two seven-inning games.
The RailRiders and Bisons do not meet at PNC Field again until August 31. Initially, the May 28 rainout was rescheduled as a doubleheader for September 2, but the additional postponement on May 30 necessitated the need to adjust the schedule further and create adequate separation between the doubleheaders. September 2 will now be one nine-inning game beginning at 7:05 P.M.
The RailRiders and Lehigh Valley IronPigs continue their series tonight at PNC Field. Gates open at 5:30 P.M. and there will be a fireworks extravaganza after the final out courtesy of Jack Williams Tire and 98.5 KRZ. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre's current homestand continues through Sunday afternoon.
To purchase tickets or find more information on Scranton/Wilkes-Barre's rainout policy, please visit swbrailriders.com.
