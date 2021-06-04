Memphis Redbirds Game Notes: June 4, 2021

Friday, June 4th 7:10 p.m CT Memphis Redbirds (11-16) vs Toledo Mud Hens (12-14) Game 4 of 6

AutoZone Park / Memphis, TN Game #28 of 120 / Home Game #16 of 60

LHP Connor Thomas (1-0, 3.60 ERA) vs LHP Ian Krol (2-0, 5.40 ERA)

MiLB First Pitch App: Evan Stockton & Justin Gallanty

Last Time Out: The Redbirds swept the doubleheader from Toledo by scores of 10-6 and 3-2 on Thursday night. In game one, the 'Birds put together their best inning of the season, scoring eight times in the bottom of the fourth inning. Four different Memphis players had multi-hit games, led by Ali Sánchez who had three knocks and two RBI. John Nogowski and Justin Toerner also had two RBI each, with both of Toerner's coming on a home run in his first game with the Redbirds. Game two was a low-scoring affair. Conner Capel drove in the 'Birds first two runs on a triple and his first home run of the season. With the game tied at 2-2 in the seventh inning, Rayder Ascanio smacked a walk-off home run to complete the sweep.

Memphis Starter: Connor Thomas will make his first start and second appearance of the season for the Redbirds. Thomas pitched five strong innings of relief against Gwinnett last Saturday and picked up the win in his Triple-A debut. That performance came on Thomas' 23rd birthday. The left-hander began the year with Double-A Springfield and was 0-2 with a 4.87 ERA in four starts. Thomas was the Cardinals' fifth-round pick in the 2019 MLB Draft out of Georgia Tech where he was a two-time First Team All-ACC selection.

Toledo Starter: Ian Krol gets the ball for the Mud Hens this evening. It will be his eighth appearance and first start of the season. Krol has pitched to a 5.40 ERA in 10.0 innings of work in 2021. The 30-year-old has put together three consecutive scoreless appearances spanning 4.1 innings on the mound. Krol is in his first season of his second stint in the Tigers' organization after signing a Minor League contract on December 12, 2020. Krol also spent 2014 and 2015 in the Detroit system. He has made 225 career MLB appearances with the Nationals, Tigers, Braves and Angels. This will be Krol's first start at any level since 2012 when he was in the A's organization.

Cleaning Up: Conner Capel has been red-hot since moving to the clean-up spot in the Redbirds order. Capel has hit fourth each of the last five contests and is 8-16 with one home run, three RBI, five runs, two triples and two doubles.

Strong Bullpen: The Redbirds bullpen did an outstanding job in the doubleheader sweep of Toledo yesterday. Connor Jones, Roel Ramirez, and Evan Kruczynski combined to throw 3.2-scoreless innings allowing just one hit and striking out seven across the two games.

Walk It Off: Rayder Ascanio's walk-off home run in game two yesterday gave the Redbirds their fifth walk-off win this season. All five of the 'Birds walk-off wins have come in games in which they have overcome deficits.

Swiping Bags: Evan Mendoza stole two bases in the first game of yesterday's doubleheader. That made him the first Redbird with multiple stolen bases in a game this season. Kramer Robertson also stole a base in the game, making it the first time this season the Redbirds have swiped three bags in a game.

Home Cooking: The Redbirds begin a 12-game-long homestand this week when they host Toledo at AutoZone Park. This two-week-long homestand continues next week against the Gwinnett Stripers. Memphis will have another 12-game homestand in August, when they host the Nashville Sounds and Columbus Clippers from August 17-29.

A New Foe: Opponents from the old Pacific Coast League and International League will square off this week, as the PCL's Memphis Redbirds host the IL's Toledo Mud Hens. The two teams are now part of the new Triple-A East, created prior to this season as part of the restructuring of Minor League Baseball by MLB. The Toledo Mud Hens are the long-time Triple-A affiliate of the Detroit Tigers, having been with the club since 1987. Toledo is just about an hour's drive from Comerica Park, the home of the Tigers.

