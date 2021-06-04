O'Hearn Homers Twice in Omaha Onslaught
June 4, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Omaha Storm Chasers News Release
Ryan O'Hearn homered twice and scored four runs in Omaha's biggest offensive outburst of the season.
The Storm Chasers (19-8) racked up a season-high 16 hits, including five home runs, in a 13-8 victory over Iowa (10-16) Friday at Werner Park. Omaha led by nine until the Cubs scored four times at the end.
O'Hearn started the onslaught with a leadoff homer in the second. He then drove in Emmanuel Rivera early in a six-run third before hitting a three-run blast in the seventh, finishing the night with five RBIs.
Ryan McBroom and Gabriel Cancel followed O'Hearn's RBI single with back-to-back homers in the third. Anderson Miller and Alcides Escobar also drove in runs in the deciding frame. Rivera homered in the fourth, and Sebastian Rivero had a two-run single in the sixth - an inning before O'Hearn's second blast.
Six Chasers recorded multi-hit games, with Rivera and O'Hearn registering three hits apiece. Miller drew two walks and reached base in his first four plate appearances. Rivera also scored three times.
Eddie Butler was credited with the win in relief after inheriting a substantial lead. Omaha starter Daniel Lynch, who was dealing with a blister, allowed four runs in four innings but didn't qualify for the victory.
Iowa starter Matt Swarmer suffered the loss, surrendering seven runs before exiting in the third.
The two teams combined for seven homers on Friday, one more than the night before.
Cubs infielder Andrew Romine finished the game on the mound for his team and homered in the ninth while serving as Iowa's pitcher.
