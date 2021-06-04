Friday's Bulls-Tides Game Postponed

June 4, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Durham Bulls News Release







DURHAM - In light of the events of Thursday evening's contest, and with the approval of Major League Baseball, Friday evening's scheduled game between the Durham Bulls and Norfolk Tides has been postponed.

Thursday evening's game was called in the eighth inning after Bulls pitcher Tyler Zombro was struck by a batted ball and transported to Duke University Hospital. An update from the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday morning stated Zombro "remains in the care of the nurses and doctors at Duke University Hospital. The updates from overnight have been positive, and he remains in stable condition."

Ticket holders will receive more information soon regarding the exchange of their tickets to tonight's game.

The Bulls organization continues to extend their thoughts and prayers to Tyler Zombro, as well as his family, friends and teammates, and express their deep gratitude to the men and women caring for Tyler.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A East League message board...





Triple-A East League Stories from June 4, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.