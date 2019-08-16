T-Bones Sweep Doubleheader in Intense Heat

August 16, 2019 - American Association (AA) - Kansas City T-Bones News Release





Grand Prairie, Texas - It was a scorcher at AirHogs Stadium as the (45-37) Kansas City T-Bones took both games of a double header 3-2 and 4-1 against the (22-62) Texas AirHogs.

In game one the T-Bones had a lone run for a while after Shawn O'Malley hit his third homerun in two games. The score would remain dormant until the sixth inning when Casey Gillaspie broke the silence by scoring Danny Mars on a RBI single. Christina Correa would keep the good times rolling with an unearned sac fly to left. Texas wouldn't stay silent as Chen Junpeng hit in Stewart Ijames on a sacrifice fly to left to score the AirHogs' first run of the first game in the bottom of the sixth inning. The T-Bones would go on to take game one, 3-2.

Akeem Bostick (1-0) had a great debut outing in a T-Bones uniform in game one. He got the win, threw five innings, let go four hits, and struck three out. Bostick had control of the game during his entire outing and was overall impressive in his first game with the T-Bones. Losing pitcher in game one was Cui Enting (0-1), who is yet to throw a winning game for the AirHogs. He let up two hits, one earned run, two walks, and one punchout in five total innings. Tonight, was the longest outing for Enting. Previously three innings were his longest outing on August fourth against Sioux City where the AirHogs lost 6-1.

Game two was very similar, but the game was knotted up at one a piece for most of the night cap. Jose Mesa Jr. (2-2) pitched the whole seven-inning game, never getting into trouble and allowing the T-Bones to rack up four runs to finish the sweep. Zech Lemond allowed five hits on two strikeouts and one run, but it was his relief pitcher Pete Perez (2-2) that let things slip through his hands. Perez let go the three-run home run by Casey Gillaspie to put the T-Bones on top, but he only let up two more hits and no more runs after the home run.

Texas drew first blood in the first inning in what looked like Texas redeeming themselves from the first game. Chen Junpeng scored the first run again for the AirHogs on a RBI single to score Javion Randle. The suspicion was wrong, however, as the AirHogs would not score the rest of the game. Kansas City's Roy Morales hit a solo blast to tie things up in the second inning to answer Junpeng's RBI in the first. The long ball wouldn't be done yet. Casey Gillaspie would hit a three-run blast to give the T-Bones some cushion and seal the sweep of the double-header, 4-1, in the Texas heat as the T-Bones continue their now 10-game win streak.

The teams will wrap up the three-game series Saturday night in Texas. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m with RHP Tommy Collier set to make the start for Kansas City while former T-Bone Erik Manhoah Jr. will go for Texas. Catch all the action live on the T-Bones Broadcast Network.

Tickets to all T-Bones home games are on sale now online or by calling (913) 328-5618 or by visiting the Saint Luke's Box Office between the hours of 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Group ticket sales are also on sale now.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from August 16, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.