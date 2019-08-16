Goldeyes Fall Short against Chicago

WINNIPEG, MB - The Winnipeg Goldeyes (47-37) lost 5-1 to the Chicago Dogs at Shaw Park on Friday night.

Mitchell Kranson drove in Kelly Dugan with the game's first run on a groundout to shortstop in the top of the second inning.

Chicago made it 2-0 in the top of the third when Keon Barnum hit a line drive, solo home run to right with two outs. It was Barnum's league-leading 27th of the year.

Kyle Martin launched a solo home run to right with one out in the bottom of the fourth to pull the Goldeyes within 2-1.

Chicago (49-34) opened a 4-1 lead in the top of the fifth when Jordan Dean and Trey Vavra opened the frame with back-to-back home runs.

The Dogs' bullpen escaped second and third with no outs in the sixth, and bases loaded with one out in the seventh to maintain their 4-1 lead.

Tony Rosselli hit a two-out, RBI double in the top of the ninth that made it 5-1.

Kyle Halbohn recorded a scoreless bottom of the ninth to close out the game.

Dogs' starter Carlos Zambrano (3-0) earned the win, allowing one earned run on six hits in five and one-third innings. Zambrano walked none and struck out seven.

Goldeyes' starter Kevin Hilton (3-10) took the loss, allowing four earned runs on six hits in five-plus innings. Hilton walked four and struck out three.

The series concludes Saturday evening at 6:05 p.m. Mitchell Lambson (11-2, 2.86) faces left-hander Austin Wright (5-6, 4.31). Advance tickets are on sale now by visiting www.goldeyes.com/tickets or by visiting the box office at Shaw Park.

For information on 2019 season tickets, 10-game mini packs, and group tickets, call the Goldeyes' office at (204) 982-BASE, or visit the Goldeyes' official website at www.goldeyes.com.

