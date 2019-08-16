RailCats Sign RHP Carbone to First Pro Contract

August 16, 2019 - American Association (AA) - Gary SouthShore Railcats News Release





GARY, IND. - The Gary SouthShore RailCats signed right-hander pitcher River Carbone to his first professional baseball contract before Friday's game vs. the Milwaukee Milkmen. In order to make room for Carbone on the 23-man active roster, Gary placed right-handed pitcher Darin May on irrevocable waivers.

A native of Downington, Pa., Carbone recently completed his senior season at Arizona Christian University and was named to the All-Golden State Athletic Conference (GSAC) Team for the second straight season after going 0-3 with a team-high 12 saves and a 2.79 ERA in 22 relief appearances. In 29 innings pitched, Carbone allowed 11 runs (nine earned) on 27 hits and nine walks while striking out 39 batters.

As a junior in 2018 at ACU, Carbone was named to the All-GSAC Team for the first time after going 2-2 with four saves and a 3.15 ERA in 25 games (one start). In 40 innings pitched, Carbone yielded 20 runs (14 earned) on 40 hits and eight walks while striking out 30.

During the summer of 2018, Carbone pitched for the Chugiak Chinooks of the Alaska Summer Collegiate Baseball League. In 16 relief appearances, Carbone allowed 11 runs (nine earned) on 22 hits and three walks while striking out 11 hitters over 19 innings pitched.

As a sophomore in 2017, Carbone pitched collegiately at Scottsdale Community College. In 23 relief outings, Carbone finished 1-3 with four saves and a 4.91 ERA. In a career-high 51 innings pitched, Carbone allowed 49 runs (28 earned) on 66 hits and 25 walks while striking out 31. Carbone began his collegiate career in 2015 as a true freshman at Maine University but didn't pitch and received a medical redshirt due to illness.

May signed his first professional baseball contract with Gary on July 29th following his senior season at California State Polytechnic University, Pomona, and finished 0-0 with two holds and a 3.55 ERA in six relief appearances with the RailCats. May threw three scoreless innings in his professional baseball debut on July 29th against Milwaukee and didn't allow a run in his first 6.2 innings pitched. The right-hander recorded his first pro hold in his home debut on August 1st vs. Winnipeg with two scoreless innings and recorded his second hold on Thursday against Milwaukee after allowing a run over 1.1 innings.

In 16 relief appearances with Cal Poly, Pomona, the right-hander went 2-0 with a 2.12 ERA and a team-best eight saves. In 17 innings, May yielded just four runs on 11 hits and two walks while striking out 24 batters.

During the summer of 2019, May won a Southern California Collegiate Baseball League Championship (SCCBL) with the Palm Springs Power. In 19 appearances, May went 2-0 with one save and a 0.47 ERA. In 19 innings pitched, May yielded just three runs (one earned) on six hits and six walks while striking out 26 hitters. May didn't allow an earned run in his final 17 appearances and closed out the season with 7.1 hitless innings pitched.

As a junior in 2018 at Cal Poly, Pomona, May went 1-0 with one save and a 2.45 ERA in 15 relief appearances. In 18.1 innings pitched, May yielded just five runs on 12 hits and eight walks while striking out 17. During the summer of 2018 with the Power, May went 2-1 with three saves and a 0.93 ERA in 17 relief appearances. In 19.1 innings pitched, May yielded just three runs (two earned) on five hits and four walks while striking out 33.

Prior to transferring to Cal Poly, Pomona, the Moreno Valley, Calif., native pitched collegiately at Riverside City Community College. As a sophomore in 2017, May went 2-1 with one save and a 0.46 ERA in 14 relief appearances. In 19.2 innings pitched, May yielded three runs (one earned) on 20 hits and six walks while striking out 23.

As a freshman in 2016, May made four relief appearances. In 5.1 innings pitched, May allowed four runs on five hits and three walks while striking out seven.

Gary continues its six-game homestand on Friday night at 7:10 p.m. vs. Milwaukee. RailCats' right-hander Nile Ball (1-0, 5.70) opposes Milkmen right-hander Jordan Kraus (5-4, 3.89) in the middle game of the series.

Friday's game is another Fifth Bank Fireworks Friday and is also Strike out Stroke, presented by Methodist Hospitals, and Star Wars Night, featuring the 501st Legion Northern Darkness Garrison.

Ticket packages for the 2019 Gary SouthShore RailCats season are available online at railcatsbaseball.com and can also be purchased by calling the RailCats ticket line at (219) 882-BALL. The RailCats box office is open Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

