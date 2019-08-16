Saints Continue to Roll with 6-1 Victory over Saltdogs

LINCOLN, NE - The St. Paul Saints and Lincoln Saltdogs have been playing since 2001. Only one time have the Saints won a series at Haymarket Park in back-to-back years. You can now make it twice. Jordan Jess went 6.2 impressive innings and Chesny Young homered for the second consecutive game for the first time in his career as the Saints won 6-1 on Friday night at Haymarket Park over the Saltdogs. The win was the fourth straight for the Saints, the seventh time this season they have done that, but they have never won five in a row, improving their record to 51-33.

For the second night in a row the Saints struck in the first inning. Dan Motl led off the game with a double to left-center. Michael Lang's infield single moved Motl to third. After Lang was thrown out trying to steal, Brady Shoemaker walked. An RBI single to center by John Silviano scored Motl giving the Saints a 1-0 lead.

The big blow came in the fourth when Shoemaker doubled off the wall in left. With one out Jeremy Martinez walked. With two outs Young hit an opposite field home run to right, his sixth of the season, making it 4-0. Young entered the season with six home runs in his five-year career.

Jess did the rest with his biggest trouble coming in the second and fourth. In the second Josh Mazzola reached on a leadoff single and Nick Schulz walked. Jess would get a foul out, a line out and a fielder's choice to end the inning.

In the fourth Schulz doubled with two outs, but Jess got Daniel Herrera to strikeout to end the inning.

Jess entered the seventh inning and gave up a leadoff home run to Schulz, his fifth of the season and second in as many games, cutting the Saints lead to 4-1. Jess retired the next two hitters before walking Steve Pascual. Jess left the game for left-hander Ken Frosch who struck out Christian Ibarra to end the inning. Jess went a career high 6.2 innings allowing one run on four hits while walking three and striking out five while improving to 6-0.

The Saints added insurance runs in the eighth and ninth. In the eighth Shoemaker hit a solo homer to left, his 15th of the season and first since July 31, making it 5-1.

In the ninth Martinez led off with a single and scored on a triple by Josh Allen for the final run of the game.

The Saints took two out of three at Haymarket Park last year and by virtue of their win on Friday night have taken this series. The only other time they had won a series in back-to-back years at Haymarket Park was 2015 and 2016.

The same two teams will meet in the finale of the three-game series on Saturday night at 7:05 p.m. at Haymarket Park. The Saints send RHP Eddie Medina (7-2, 3.07) against Saltdogs LHP Spencer Hermann (2-2, 6.71). The game can be heard on KFAN Plus, 96.7 FM.

