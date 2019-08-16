American Association Game Recaps

August 16, 2019 - American Association (AA) News Release





Fargo-Moorhead 11, Sioux Falls 10 - Box Score

The Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks rallied from a 9-2 deficit after five and a half innings to claim a 11-10 win against the Sioux Falls Canaries.

In the bottom of the sixth, the RedHawks launched their comeback as DH Chris Jacobs (3-for-5) hit a two-run home run. In the seventh, RF Tim Colwell (3-for-5) singled home LF Brennan Metzger (2-for-5) and scored on a sac fly from 1B Correlle Prime (3-for-4) later in the inning. 2B T.J. Bennett (2-for-5) added an RBI single to bring the RedHawks to within two runs. In the eighth, Jacobs cleared the bases with a three-RBI double and then scored a crucial run in the next at-bat when Prime singled.

In the ninth, SS Alay Lago doubled to plate 2B Mitch Glasser and make the contest a one-run game but RF Clint Coulter struck out in the next at-bat to end the game. For the game, 1B Jordan Ebert went 3-for-4 and both DH Burt Reynolds and C Graham Low added a pair of hits.

Cleburne 7, Sioux City 5 - Box Score

The Cleburne Railroaders cut short a late rally by the Sioux City Explorers to preserve a 7-5 win.

Both teams scored a pair of runs in the first inning as RF Jeremy Hazelbaker hit a two-run home run and CF Zach Nehrir (2-for-2) doubled home LF Angel Reyes and 3B Chase Simpson. In the third, C John Nester doubled to plate Reyes and SS Daniel Robertson to take the lead. 2B Drew Stankiewicz bounced out to short in the sixth to allow Hazelbaker to score for the Explorers but the Railroaders countered in the bottom half as Nehrir scored on a putout from RF K.C. Huth (2-for-4).

The Railroaders scored two more critical runs in the bottom of the eighth as Nehrir scored on an error and Robertson singled to allow DH Nick Rotola to score.

The Explorers scored twice in the ninth thanks to an RBI single from CF Kyle Wren and a bases-loaded ground-out from 3B Jose Sermo but a pop out from Stankiewicz ended the contest immediately after Sermo's at-bat.

Kansas City 3, Texas 2 (Game 1/7 Innings) - Box Score

The Kansas City T-Bones took the first game of their doubleheader with the Texas AirHogs 3-2 on Friday afternoon.

SS Shawn O'Malley scored the first run with a lead-off home run I the top of the second inning and then the T-Bones added two more runs in the sixth when 1B Casey Gillaspie singled home LF Danny Mars (2-for-4) and 2B Dylan Tice scored on a sac fly from C Christian Correa.

DH Stewart Ijames (2-for-4) scored on a sacrifice fly from 1B Chen Junpeng in the sixth and RF Justin Byrd singled home 3B Cao Jie in the seventh but that would prove to be the final run of the game.

Kansas City 4, Texas 1 (Game 2/7 Innings) - Box Score

The Kansas City T-Bones completed the sweep of the doubleheader with the Texas AirHogs with a 4-1 win in the night cap.

Texas scored first when 1B Chen Junpeng (2-for-2) singled to plate CF Javion Randle in the bottom of the first inning but the T-Bones tied the score in the second when C Roy Morales (3-for-3) hit a lead-off home run. 1B Casey Gillaspie plated the winning runs with a three-run home run in the top of the sixth.

On the bump, starting pitcher Jose Mesa Jr. went the distance and picked up the win after allowing the lone run on four hits and five strikeouts.

Chicago 5, Winnipeg 1 - Box Score

The Chicago Dogs won their third game in a row with a 5-1 win against the Winnipeg Goldeyes.

The Dogs took the lead in the top of the second after LF Kelly Dugan scored as C Mitchell Kranson bounced out. They doubled that lead in the next inning as DH Keon Barnum (2-for-4) hit his 27th home run of the season. 3B Jordan Dean (2-for-3) and 1B Trey Vavra added back-to-back home runs to lead off the sixth inning for the Dogs.

1B Kyle Martin (2-for-4) had Winnipeg's only run as he hit a solo shot in the bottom of the fourth.

Milwaukee 7, Gary SouthShore 2 - Box Score

The Milwaukee Milkmen overcame an early 2-0 deficit and took down the Gary SouthShore RailCats 7-2.

The RailCats found the scoreboard first as C Wilfredo Gimenez singled home RF Colin Willis (3-for-3) and then scored when 2B Andy DeJesus lifted a sac fly to center in the second inning. The Milkmen took the lead in the next frame thanks to a solo home run from 3B Jose Rosario (2-for-4), an RBI goundout from 2B Garrett Copeland and a run by CF Derek Reddy that came as 1B Manuel Boscan (2-for-5) reached on an error.

LF Riley Pittman added a run for the Milkmen in the fourth when C Christ Conley (2-for-4) singled and RF Adam Walker (2-for-5) put a bow on the win with a three-run home run in the top of the seventh.

St. Paul 6, Lincoln 1 - Box Score

The St. Paul Saints took an early lead and never trailed as they topped the Lincoln Saltdogs 6-1.

CF Dan Motl scored the first run of the game when 1B John Silviano singled in the top of the first inning. 3B Chesny Young pushed the Saints well out in front with a three-run home run in the top of the fourth. CF Nick Schulz (3-for-3) was responsible for the Saltdogs' only run as he hit a lead-off home run in the bottom of the seventh.

DH Brady Shoemaker (2-for-3) added a solo homer of his own in the eighth and 2B John Allen (2-for-4) tripled home C Jeremy Martinez in the ninth.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from August 16, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.