Dogs Take Series Behind Zambrano's Stellar Start

August 16, 2019 - American Association (AA) - Chicago Dogs News Release





WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Canada. - The Chicago Dogs mashed three homers to back a vintage start from Carlos Zambrano en route to a series-clinching 5-1 win over the Winnipeg Goldeyes on Friday night at Shaw Park.

Zambrano (W, 3-0) was fantastic in his second start of the year, allowing just one run on six hits while walking no batters and racking up a season-high seven strikeouts in just over five innings of work.

The Dogs offense struck first against the Goldeyes for the second time in the series, taking a 1-0 lead on an RBI groundout off the bat of Mitchell Kranson in the top of the second.

The lead doubled when Keon Barnum blasted yet another home run, his 27th of the year, to make it 2-0 in the third inning. Barnum now stands three homers away from tying the American Association single-season record of 30.

The Goldeyes chipped into the lead on a Kyle Martin solo homer in the bottom of the fourth.

Jordan Dean and Trey Vavra mashed back-to-back solo jacks to start the sixth, extending the Dogs' lead to 4-1 and spelling the end of the day for Goldeyes starter Kevin Hilton (L, 0-2).

Casey Crosby took over with runners on second and third with the tying run at the plate and one out in the bottom of the sixth. He dialed up back-to-back strikeouts to two of the best hitters in the Goldeyes lineup in Martin and Wes Darvill.

Rich Mascheri followed suit in the seventh, relieving Daniel Hurtado and getting out of a bases-loaded, one-out jam, leaving Chicago's lead at three.

The Dogs tacked on an insurance run in the ninth as Tony Rosselli ripped an RBI double to score pinch-runner Harrison Smith and make it 5-1.

Mascheri then pitched a scoreless eighth inning, and Kyle Halbohn worked the ninth to secure the series win.

In the last three games, Dogs pitching has allowed just two total runs.

The Dogs continue their series against the Goldeyes on Saturday night at 6:00 PM. Austin Wright (5-6, 4.31 ERA) will get the ball for Chicago against Winnipeg's ace, Mitchell Lambson (11-2, 2.86 ERA).

Fans can tune in to The Chicago Dogs Baseball Network for a live broadcast of every Dogs game, with team broadcasters Sam Brief and Henrique DaMour on the call. Follow the team on social media - @TheChicagoDogs on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram - and use the hashtag #TakeABite. For more information, visit TheChicagoDogs.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from August 16, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.