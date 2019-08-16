Milkmen Fall to Gary in Series Opener 2-1

The Milwaukee Milkmen traveled to Gary, Indiana for their final series against the Gary Southshore Railcats. The end result was another close loss and put the Milkmen deeper in the cellar in the Northern Division. A pitchers duel between T.J. House and Seth Hougesen developed until the bottom of the fourth inning.

A controversial call in the fourth enabled the Railcats to continue a rally. The only runs scored by Gary were driven in by SS Mooney who lined a double to left field and the score turned into a 2-0 lead for Gary. The Milkmen continued to struggle at the plate until the 3rd inning where they had a rally going. Rosario got a bunt single and McClain forced him at second. Sam Dexter, who hit the ball very well this evening, drove a single into left field. Derek Reddy followed with a grounder to third and was safe at first. Garrett Copeland struck out to end the inning.

The Milkmen continued to put the pressure on Gary in the 8th and 9th. In the 8th, Derek Reddy walked and moved to second on a wild pitch. Garrett Copeland moved him to third on a ground ball out. With the infield playing in to stop the run, Manny Boscan hit a high chopper to second and Reddy appeared to have beaten the throw at home, however, he was called out.

With the score 2-1 and the Milkmen coming up for their final bat, Ward walked and Pittman advanced Earley to second on a sacrifice bunt. Following a strikeout by Rosario, McClain walked and both runners advanced via a wild pitch. Sam Dexter drove a ball to the warning track and the final out was in the books. Once again, the Milkmen came up one run short.

Manny Carpas made his debut for the Milkmen pitching a scoreless 1 1/3 innings while giving up only one hit. Both teams take the field again, Friday night at 7:10.

