MAY 24TH GAME UPDATE: Tomorrow's Milkmen Game Is Now a Doubleheader

Attention Milkmen Fans!

As you are likely aware, given tonight's weather, tomorrow we are playing a doubleheader.

We are sending you this email because you either have tickets from today or to tomorrow's game. Here are some quick highlights:

ââââââ-We invite you to attend BOTH games.

Your seat will ONLY be valid for the game you purchased. If you come for the first game or stay for the second you will have a general admission ticket and are welcome to sit in a seat not purchased. Please be courteous of the seat holder.

ââââââ- First game starts at 3:30pm.

ââââââ- There will be a 30-minute intermission in between the 7 inning games.

Thanks again for your support!

PS: If you have already sent us a ticket exchange request, please disregard this message...

