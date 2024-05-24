Chicago Takes Game One Over Sioux City

May 24, 2024 - American Association (AA)

SIOUX CITY, Iowa - The Chicago Dogs (8-5) took down the Sioux City Explorers (5-8) by a score of 4-2 Friday night at Lewis and Clark Park thanks to some great pitching by Chicago. Despite 3.1 scoreless innings from Sioux City's Jacob Gilliland, it was Chicago's John Baker (1-0) who had seven innings of two-run ball that helped the Dogs get the win.

Brantley Bell started the offense for the Dogs with a one-out solo shot off Sioux City starter John Sheaks (0-2) in the top of the first, giving Chicago a 1-0 lead. Chicago then loaded the bases, but Sioux City's Sheaks worked out of it by inducing a double play to end the inning.

The Dogs added another run in the top of the second when Chicago's Jesus Lujano ripped an RBI double off Sioux City's Sheaks, extending the lead to 2-0.

The X's responded in the bottom of the second; in his first at-bat as an Explorer, Osvaldo Martinez ripped a leadoff homer off Chicago's Baker, cutting the deficit to 2-1.

The Dogs scored their third run in as many innings when Chicago's Narciso Crook scored on a sac fly from Dusty Stroup, bringing the lead back to two runs.

After a couple of scoreless frames, the X's brought the game closer in the bottom of the fourth. With one out, Sioux City's Nick Shumpert recorded a single before swiping second base to set up Chase Harris, who notched an RBI double off the left field wall and made it a 3-2 Dogs advantage.

The Dogs fired back, scoring once again in the top of the fifth when Chicago's Jesus Lujano raced home on a Sheaks wild pitch, making the game 4-2.

The pitching then took over for both teams. Sioux City's Sheaks didn't allow another run before he was relieved by Gilliland with two outs in the top of the sixth, and Gilliland would finish the game scoreless.

As for Chicago, Baker completed seven innings on just 83 pitches before they turned to the bullpen. Chicago reliever Matt Walker dealt a scoreless eighth, and closer Joey Marciano had a shutout ninth, giving Marciano his fifth save of the year.

