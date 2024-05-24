Cougars Fall in Rain-Ridden Friday
May 24, 2024 - American Association (AA)
Kane County Cougars News Release
GENEVA, Ill. - Dealing with two rain delays, the Kane County Cougars (7-7) couldn't sustain a big four-run inning from the Gary SouthShore RailCats, falling in the second game of the series 5-1.
Gary's big inning came in the 7th. Reliever Mike Brewer (0-2) was one strike away from a perfect frame, but Gio Diaz kept the frame alive with a two-out walk. The Railcats then used three singles, a walk, and a wild pitch to plate four runs for a 5-1 lead. LG Castillo had the biggest hit with a two-run single.
The Cougars' lone run came in the 5th on a bases loaded walk to Todd Lott. Gary reliever Ryan Munoz (1-0) picked up the win.
The Cougars continue the holiday weekend series on Saturday. Right-hander Tony Carreon (0-1, 16.62) takes the mound against Gary pitcher Deyni Olivero (0-1, 3.57). First pitch at Northwestern Medicine Field is at 6:30 p.m. For tickets call 630-232-8811 or visit kccougars.com.
