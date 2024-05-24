Railroaders Take Advantage of RedHawk Pitching Woes

Cleburne, TX - A game that saw an hour-and-a-half weather delay, 11 walks by RedHawks pitchers, and four ejections on Cleburne's side ended in favor of the Railroaders with a 9-5 win over the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks on Friday night at La Moderna Field.

SS Shed Long's two-RBI single in the fourth inning started the comeback for Cleburne after an early 4-1 deficit. The Railroaders took a 5-4 lead after the fourth and thanks to the bullpen, maintained that lead the rest of the way with five consecutive scoreless innings.

RHP Dylan Bice and Kristian Scott came in to relieve RHP Kyle Johnston and took care of business. Four combined innings between Bice and Scott featuring zero hits, zero runs, and seven strikeouts. Scott earned the win, his second of the season.

The Railroaders head into the weekend with two games left in the series against the RedHawks.

Saturday's game will begin at 7:06 p.m.

