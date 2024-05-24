Railroaders Take Advantage of RedHawk Pitching Woes
May 24, 2024 - American Association (AA)
Cleburne Railroaders News Release
Cleburne, TX - A game that saw an hour-and-a-half weather delay, 11 walks by RedHawks pitchers, and four ejections on Cleburne's side ended in favor of the Railroaders with a 9-5 win over the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks on Friday night at La Moderna Field.
SS Shed Long's two-RBI single in the fourth inning started the comeback for Cleburne after an early 4-1 deficit. The Railroaders took a 5-4 lead after the fourth and thanks to the bullpen, maintained that lead the rest of the way with five consecutive scoreless innings.
RHP Dylan Bice and Kristian Scott came in to relieve RHP Kyle Johnston and took care of business. Four combined innings between Bice and Scott featuring zero hits, zero runs, and seven strikeouts. Scott earned the win, his second of the season.
The Railroaders head into the weekend with two games left in the series against the RedHawks.
Saturday's game will begin at 7:06 p.m.
Images from this story
|
Cleburne Railroaders in action
• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...
American Association Stories from May 24, 2024
- Basabe Smacks Five Hits in 5-1 Over Cougars - Gary SouthShore Railcats
- Railroaders Take Advantage of RedHawk Pitching Woes - Cleburne Railroaders
- Cougars Fall in Rain-Ridden Friday - Kane County Cougars
- Chicago Takes Game One Over Sioux City - Sioux City Explorers
- Rutherford Shines, But Monarchs Fall Late - Kansas City Monarchs
- 'Dogs Snap Skid in Extras Against Monarchs - Lincoln Saltdogs
- MAY 24TH GAME UPDATE: Tomorrow's Milkmen Game Is Now a Doubleheader - Milwaukee Milkmen
- Explorers Add Veteran Martinez - Sioux City Explorers
- Monarchs Add Former Yankees Prospect Milam - Kansas City Monarchs
- Blake Kunz's Professional Pitching Debut - Lake Country DockHounds
- Goldeyes and DockHounds Rained Out - Winnipeg Goldeyes
- HBCU & Greek Night Returns to Legends Field - Kansas City Monarchs
- Explorers Are Back in Sioux City - Sioux City Explorers
- Homers Can't Lift RailCats in Series Opener - Gary SouthShore Railcats
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Cleburne Railroaders Stories
- Railroaders Take Advantage of RedHawk Pitching Woes
- Aldrete Dominates in Sioux Falls Series Finale
- Railroaders Flying High At the Birdcage In Series Opener
- Railroaders Score Double Digit Runs in Series Finale Win
- Shed Long Scores Twice As Railroaders Snap Losing Streak