Monarchs Add Former Yankees Prospect Milam

May 24, 2024 - American Association (AA)

KANSAS CITY, Kan. - The Kansas City Monarchs added to their pitching staff on Friday afternoon, announcing the arrival of right-handed pitcher Kevin Milam.

Milam joins Kansas City from Olmecas de Tabasco in the Mexican League. The 26-year-old made seven appearances to begin 2024, striking out 10.

"Kevin's a strike thrower who can fill multiple roles for us," Monarchs manager Joe Calfapietra said. "He's got experience against high-level competition. We're excited to welcome him to Kansas City."

Milam is a former Yankees draft pick who has made it as high as High-A in his affiliated career. Milam spent the latter half of 2023 with Acereros de Monclava, making 11 appearances in Mexico.

The righty was an important piece to Monclava's late-season playoff push, recording a 3.21 ERA across 14 innings. Milam helped Acereros to a 46-43 finish under manager Edwin Rodriguez.

The Fremont, Calif., native was a highly-sought high school product, winning the Bay Valley Athletic League title as a junior at Heritage High School. Milam was also named the 2015 BVAL MVP.

Milam went on to record one of the best freshman seasons in St. Mary's College history, named to seven All-American awards, including winning West Coast Conference Freshman of the Year.

The right-hander earned nine saves and held a 2.27 ERA in his first season with the Gaels. Milam also hit for SMC, recording a team-best 12 HR and slugging .547.

Milam made 53 career pitching appearances for St. Mary's, holding a career 3.99 ERA.

He was drafted by the New York Yankees in the 2019 MLB Draft, spending four seasons within the organization. Millam reached as far as High-A Hudson Valley in 2022.

Milam enters a Monarchs pitching corps that has been phenomenal under first-year pitching coach Justin Shafer, commanding an American Association-best 3.40 team ERA entering Friday.

