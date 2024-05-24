Homers Can't Lift RailCats in Series Opener

(Geneva, IL) The Gary SouthShore RailCats hit the road to kick off a four-game series against the East division foes, the Kane County Cougars. The RailCats bats, which have been red hot, looked to continue that trend.

In the top of the third, Marcos Gonzalez singled into right field for the 'Cats first hit, the next pitch would be lifted off by Jose Contreras for his first home run of the season to make it 2-0. The Cougars would score from an Ernny Ordonez single in the same frame.

The RailCats would see a second home run leave the yard not too long after with a Jackson Valera shot this time, it also went for two runs and it was his first round-tripper. But Kane County responded again, tying the game with Armond Upshaw's two-RBI double.

Upshaw doubled his RBI total to four with a go-ahead single in the bottom of the sixth, Cornelius Randolph added two more runs to double the lead to 8-4. Contreras would try to ignite a rally with his second two-run homer, but it wasn't enough as the RailCats lost game one by a final of 9-6.

The club has dropped to 4-9 on the season and are looking to bounce back in tomorrow's game with the right-hander, Peyton Long. The first pitch in Geneva is slated for 6:30 PM. The game can be viewed on AABaseball.tv, Mixlr, and WE.FM 95.9.

The RailCats are scheduled for a double-header on Memorial Day against the Sioux Falls Canaries, with the first game being scheduled for a 4:00 PM start. Single-game tickets are available by calling 219-882-2255 and railcatsbaseball.com.

