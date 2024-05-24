Explorers Are Back in Sioux City

May 24, 2024 - American Association (AA)

Sioux City Explorers News Release







SIOUX CITY, IA - The Sioux City Explorers return home after their first road trip of the season looking to continue their momentum following their first road series win of the season over the Gary SouthShore Railcats. The X's have a jam-packed Memorial Day weekend on tap for fans across the Siouxland. Come out and enjoy the fun and support your X's!

Explorers Opponent

The Chicago Dogs, May 24-26

Friday, May 24 - 7:05 p.m.

FREE-SHIRT FRIDAYS: Scott Ota t-shirt jerseys will be thrown out throughout the game, presented by Absolute Screen Art. Be sure to stick around after the game when you can meet Scott Ota for pictures and autographs! Friday is also LifeServe Blood Center Night, PLUS, Score Some Cash! - for each run scored by the X's, one lucky fan will receive $100 in CASH!

Saturday, May 25 - 6:05 p.m.

SOUVENIR SATURDAYS: The first 500 fans through the gates will receive a FREE Cooler bag Presented by Pepsi-Cola of Siouxland.

Sunday, May 26 - 4:05 p.m.

MILITARY SUNDAYS: All military personnel can buy one ticket and get a second one FREE with valid ID! Presented by Liberty National Bank

ICE CREAM SUNDAYS: Fans can enjoy a FREE voucher for an ice cream sundae from A&W on top of enjoying our ice cream specialty of the day at our concessions! Plus, kids can run the bases like their favorite Explorer!

Following the series with Chicago, the Explorers will have an off-day Monday, May 27, then they will host the Milwaukee Milkmen in a three-game series May 28 to May 30.

For more information or for media requests, please feel free to reach out at 817-739-3693 . Tickets for the season can be purchased online as XSBaseball.com, in person at the Lewis and Clark Park Box Office or by calling 712-277-WINS. You can catch all the X's action on aabaseball.tv and on radio at KSCJ 94.9 FM and 1360 AM.

TUNE INTO ALL THE EXPLORERS ACTION ON KSCJ AND AABASEBALL.TV.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from May 24, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.