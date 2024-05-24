HBCU & Greek Night Returns to Legends Field

KANSAS CITY, Kan. - The third annual HBCU & Greek Night is back for 2024. The American Association Kansas City Monarchs are hosting the popular and meaningful theme night on Friday, August 23 in partnership with the Heartland Black Chamber of Commerce and Carter Broadcasting Group in support of the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum (NLBM) and its "Pitch for the Future" capital campaign to build the nation's only Negro Leagues campus. 20% of ticket sales from the night will directly benefit the NLBM.

The third annual Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) & Greek Night, presented by Dairy Farmers of America, honors the connection between the Negro Leagues and HBCUs. That includes the legacy of museum founder Buck O'Neil, who attended Edward Waters College in Florida before embarking on his baseball career.

"This is a tremendous opportunity to educate the public about this little-known facet as it relates to Negro Leagues history; provide and engaging and entertaining social outing for the Greek community and raise support and greater interest for the exciting next phase of growth for the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum," said NLBM President Bob Kendrick.

In May of 2023, the NLBM announced plans to build a new 30,000 square-foot museum adjacent to the Paseo YMCA (1824 Paseo, KCMO), the birthplace of the Negro Leagues, and the future home of the Buck O'Neil Education and Research Center. The $25 million project will create an international hub for Negro Leagues and social history and will become the gateway into the Historic 18th & Vine Jazz District.

"We couldn't be more excited to host the Pitch for the Future capital campaign fundraiser at Legends Field. The partnership with the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum is essential to us and I am happy we can contribute to the museum's growth and future success. We're glad we can be the stage for HBCU Greek Night to honor the museum, the Heartland Black Chamber of Commerce, KPRS and the entire HBCU Greek community. Let's hope for a sellout so the check is a big one!" said American Association Monarchs Team Owner Mark Brandmeyer.

