Goldeyes and DockHounds Rained Out

May 24, 2024 - American Association (AA)

Winnipeg Goldeyes News Release







WINNIPEG, MB - Friday's scheduled game between the Winnipeg Goldeyes and the Lake Country DockHounds at Blue Cross Park has been postponed due to rain.

The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader (two seven inning games) Saturday, May 25 at 5:00 p.m. CDT. Gates will open at 4:30.

Tickets to this evening's game may be exchanged at the Goldeyes Ticket Office for tickets of equal value for any remaining 2024 regular season home game.

Saturday's game one will see Landen Bourassa (0-1, 3.27 ERA) start for the Goldeyes, while fellow right-hander Duncan Snider (2-0, 2.54 ERA) will get the ball for Lake Country.

In the nightcap, Winnipeg southpaw Travis Seabrooke (1-0, 0.81 ERA) will match up against DockHounds righty Brett Conine (0-1, 8.10 ERA).

Trevor Curl will have the pregame show on CJNU 93.7 FM and cjnu.ca at 4:30. The game will also be streamed free of charge at AABaseball.TV.

For information about 2024 Season Tickets, Mini Packs, Skysuites, and Group Packages, please visit the team's official website Goldeyes.com.

