Stingy Milwaukee Defense Holds Strong In Win Over Stars

Tacoma, WA- Round 2 between the Milwaukee Wave and Tacoma Stars began with a much-subdued atmosphere this time around. The previous encounter saw goals and fireworks heard around the world. This time however, fans were treated to a defensive battle as the Milwaukee Wave would secure a 4-3 victory in a hard fought MASL match up Saturday evening.

"Away from home, we wanted to make sure we took care of the defensive side of the ball and I think we were tremendous in that aspect. I thought the individual defending was great, and overall as a collective unit, I thought we were great in defending as well. To hold Tacoma to only 3 goals on the night, is tremendous." said Head Coach Giuliano Oliviero.

Breno Oliviera would score his 5th of the season, at 3:16 of the first, giving Milwaukee the early advantage. Stuart Grable would go on to register his first goal of the season, after an outlet pass to Javi Steinwascher, would give Javi, the one-on-one breakaway with Chris Toth. The resulting sole role, saw Javi lose the ball, but credit to Stuart Grable for cleaning up the attempt and bringing Milwaukee's lead to 2. Javi Steinwascher would get credited with the assist, at 9:10 of the first frame.

The second quarter would see Nani Mendoza of the Stars sent to the penalty box for 2 minutes, after being assessed a holding infraction. Leading to a Milwaukee Powerplay, where multiple attempts were saved by Stars goalkeeper Luis Birrueta, who came in relief for the previously injured Chris Toth. It wasn't until a corner kick late within the penalty time frame where Milwaukee would capitalize. One of the league's top assist producers, took matters into his own feet, when Max Ferdinand found a seam within the wall and Birrueta, for the 3-goal lead at 4:46 of the 2nd quarter.

Willie Banahene would be sent to the box with 5:21 remaining in the second, for handball outside the box, resulting in a shootout opportunity for the Stars. Augie Rey, once again, was called into action, this time against Willie Spurr. As Milwaukee fans have seen multiple times this season, Rey came up huge and has now stopped all 4 shootout attempts he has faced. A short-lived feeling of relief though as Alex Caceres, assisted by Willie Spurr beat Augie Rey low, giving the Stars a bit of life at 10:19 of the 2nd.

Milwaukee would extend their lead, at 8:25 of the third, when an interception in the Wave defensive zone by Ricardo Carvalho, led to an outlet pass to Alex Sanchez on the counterattack, whose shot from nearly the corner, beat the sliding Birrueta, in hockey terms, 5 hole, to bring Milwaukee's lead to 4-1.

Just a mere moments later, Tacoma, would cut the deficit back to 2 when Tyler John's pass off the end boards, would find Alessandro Canale in the center of the box, and his close range mis-hit effort, crossed over the line at 12:02 of the 3rd. Milwaukee would be forced to send a player once again to sit for two minutes after a too many men infraction late in the 3rd, and extending into the 4th quarter. A huge rally by the Milwaukee defense, and a heroic kick save by goalkeeper William Banahene, similar to the kicksaves seen by Victor Nogueira back in the Bradley Center days, kept Tacoma to just 2 goals early into the final frame.

Head Coach Giuliano Oliviero also gave praise to Goalkeeper William Banahene who saved 24 of the 26 shots he faced.

"Not only was our defense great tonight, but I thought Willie had a tremendous game, and came up big at times."

It was once stated by current Commissioner Keith Tozer, and former Wave coach, that if you can make the saves you're expected to, while saving a few you aren't expected to, well then you have done your job. Giving up less than 5 goals in arena soccer is considered a successful night.

Tacoma would pull their goalie in favor of the 6th attacker, late in the 4th quarter, and it would pay dividends, when Nani Mendoza found Matt Braem down low, for the wide-open finish at 11:22, bringing Tacoma within 1 at 4-3.

Tacoma would once again bring out the 6th attacker in Mike Ramos, for the last few minutes, but it was Milwaukee's defense that would hold strong, securing all 3 points, for the visiting team clad in yellow.

It was Alex Sanchez's tally midway through the 3rd that would serve as the game winning goal.

Part of Milwaukee's success was due to holding perennial former league MVP Nick Perrera off the scoresheet, although most likely not completely healthy, the ever so dangerous Perrera, can score on any given night.

Final Score: Milwaukee Wave 4, Tacoma Stars 3.

Giuliano Oliviero was happy with the overall team performance.

"Overall, I think we looked great, and the credit goes to the guys on the field. We were able to score in transition this evening, although I feel we could have done a better job finishing, we came and did what we needed to do" With a few injuries from previous games, Milwaukee called upon rookie defender and UW-Parkside graduate, Max Ludwig, who earned his first minutes for Milwaukee this evening.

With this win, Milwaukee continues their unbeaten run against the Stars, and gives them the 3 points they desperately needed to keep pace with the rest of teams in the league standings.

It's time for the MASL All-Star Break! Wednesday, February 12th, 6pm from Adirondack Bank Center in Utica, NY! The league's best and brightest; including the Milwaukee Wave's Ian Bennett, Mario Alvarez, Alex Sanchez and Goalkeeper William Banahene will be apart of the festivities.

Watch the MASL All-Star Game and Skills Challenge LIVE! and for FREE! via MASLtv on YouTube.

The Wave return home Saturday night February 15 at 6:05pm for a match against the Texas Outlaws.

It's the annual Roc'N Pink Night in support of breast cancer research.

Do some good and bid on your favorite players Roc'N Pink game worn jersey that will help local breast cancer organizations. The first 500 fans in attendance get a Roc'N Pink T-Shirt plus organizations will be on hand handing out information and more.

Tickets are on sale at MilwaukeeWave.com.

