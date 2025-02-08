RailCats Add a Trifecta of Arms

American Association (AA)

Gary SouthShore Railcats







(Gary, IN) The Gary SouthShore RailCats announced three more signings today, with all the recent additions being pitchers. Former 1st-round draft pick Ethan Hankins returns for his second season with the RailCats while bringing two fresh faces to the franchise with Spencer Adams and Dawson Lane.

Ethan Hankins is a 6-6 right-handed pitcher from Atlanta, Georgia. He was selected to Team USA's 18U team in 2017 and a year later was chosen as the 35th overall pick in the MLB June Amateur draft by the Cleveland Guardians.

In 2020, MLB.com named Hankins the number ten prospect in the Cleveland organization. Hankins peaked at Double-A Akron a year ago. In his five seasons in the minors, the flamethrower pitched in 33 games, logged 111.2 innings, sustained a 3.47 ERA, and struck out 131 hitters. Hankins came to the RailCats late in the season and punched out 17 hitters in just 11 innings of work.

"Not many pitchers have brought the level of attention from the MLB affiliate side as did Ethan during his brief time in Gary in 2024," RailCats Manager Lamarr Rogers said. "Coming back from injury from his time with the Cleveland Guardians, he did show some rust, but his level of arm talent was a cut above others in the league. Now physically healthy, positive pro days completed for MLB teams, and motivated to reclaim his career, I feel the sky's the limit for his future."

Dawson Lane throws from the other side of the mound. He is a southpaw from Lakeland, Florida. Lane played college baseball at Montreat College in North Carolina and Florida Southern College. The 25-year-old was lights out in his final season at Florida Southern when he put up a 2.07 ERA and was honored with numerous awards for his performance.

"Dawson is a big-bodied lefty who has experience as both a starter and reliever," Rogers said. "He posted a positive SO/W ratio in 2024 and, from the conversation, is looking to define his role with a team. His best success has been in a relief role, so we'll consider that once we get into camp."

Lane pitched in the USBL with the Westside Wolly Mammoths and the New York Boulders of the Frontier League in 2023. This past year, he pitched in the Pioneer League for a few teams, the Yolo High Wheelers and the Billings Mustangs. Lane struck out 68 hitters in 54 innings while only walking 23 in 20 games, seven of which were starts.

Spencer Adams was a 2nd round pick by the Chicago White Sox in 2014, coming out of White County High School in Georgia. The righty was committed to playing college baseball at the University of Georgia but elected to go professional with the White Sox. With his 92-96 MPH fastball, slider, and changeup, Adams moved up to Triple-A by 2018. As a Charlotte Knight, Adams maintained an impressive 3.19 ERA in 15 starts.

Adams last pitched in 2019 in Charlotte before he was granted his release in the 2020 offseason. He is 28 years old and is returning to professional baseball with the RailCats. In his recent pro days, the former White Sox prospect has been hitting 95-98 with his fastball and consistently attacking the strike zone.

"Spencer joins our Gary team after completing several very positive pro days in which several MLB organizations have had nothing but positive things to say about him," Rogers said. "Making a comeback is never easy, but he's definitely on his way. With his arm talent, levels of play completed with the Chicago White Sox, and age still on the positive side of the analytics, he controls his own destination. I'm pleased to welcome him to the club."

The Gary SouthShore RailCats are entering their 22nd season and opening day is scheduled for May 9th in Franklin against the Milwaukee Milkmen. The home opener at the US Steel Yard will take place on Tuesday, May 13th at 6:45 as the Cleburne Railroaders come into town. Tickets for all RailCats games can be purchased by clicking the link, or you can call the office at (219)-882-2255. https://railcatsbaseball.com/

