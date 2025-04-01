Milkmen Unveil 2025 Theme Nights, Attractions & Eats

April 1, 2025 - American Association (AA)

FRANKLIN, WI - The highly anticipated home opener just around the corner, and the Milwaukee Milkmen are thrilled to announce their exciting lineup of 2025 theme nights, attractions, and enhanced food and beverage offerings at Franklin Field. Single-game tickets are now on sale, promising fans an unforgettable summer of baseball and entertainment!

"Our goal is to make every season more fun than the one before it," said Mike Zimmerman, CEO of ROC Ventures, developer of Ballpark Commons, and owner of the Milwaukee Milkmen. "We can't wait to show the fans what's new this year."

Milkmen Manager Anthony Barone promises to deliver on the field as well. "We have the tools we need to go far this season," he said. "Expect plenty of checks in the win column-we will play hard and give the fans plenty to cheer for!"

2025 THEME NIGHTS & SPECIAL EVENTS

Every Milkmen game is more than just baseball-it's a celebration! Fans can look forward to an array of unique theme nights, featuring exclusive giveaways and unforgettable experiences.

Pop Culture & Entertainment

"I Need More Cowbell" - A limited-edition cowbell giveaway for the first 500 fans (May 10).

"Friday Night Fireworks" - Postgame fireworks on July 11, July 18, August 1, August 8, and August 29.

"Princesses & Superheroes" - Featuring performances by the ZOOperstars! (August 9)

Throwback & Nostalgia Nights

"Back to Baseball" - Home opener featuring a 2025 magnet schedule courtesy of Engage Franklin (May 9).

"Western Night" - Presented by Professional Bull Riders (July 12).

"Boogie at the Ballpark" - A groovy night of music and baseball (July 18).

We Ã¢ÂÂ¤Ã¯Â¸Â Community

"School Day" Games - Special daytime games for students (May 13 & 14).

Lecheros de Milwaukee Games - Celebrating Hispanic culture in partnership with the Wisconsin Hispanic Scholarship Foundation | Mexican Fiesta (June 1 & August 1).

"ROC'n Pink" - Supporting breast cancer awareness (June 8).

"Bark in the Park" - Bring your four-legged friends for a tail-wagging good time (July 2).

"Nurses Night Out" - Honoring our hardworking nurses (July 11).

"Fan Appreciation Night" - Featuring a postgame helicopter candy drop (August 10).

"Defenders Night" - Featuring a postgame Fire & Police Department softball game (August 30).

Food & Beverage Specials

"It's Tuesday Somewhere" - Every game day, enjoy delicious tacos and nachos throughout the ballpark's concession stands.

"Thirsty Thursdays" - Featuring $1 beers (while supplies last).

ENHANCED BALLPARK CONCESSIONS

Leading things off, Milkmen mascot Bo Vine has been hard at work in the kitchen and is proud to introduce a delicious new addition in '25: Bo'Nuts Donuts - Fresh, gourmet donuts served from the all-new Bo'Nuts Donut Truck.

Additionally, the Milkmen are proud to partner with renowned chef Tonny Romero, who will introduce new tastes to Franklin Field's concessions and catering menus.

"We're bringing a fresh twist to traditional ballpark food," said Romero. "Our taco and nacho bars will give fans a chance to enjoy something different, and the addition of Mexican-style cuisine will heighten the experience with new flavors many haven't had before at a ballpark."

New Concessions Offerings:

Mexican Street Corn: Charred corn on the cob topped with a creamy, tangy sauce and sprinkled with cotija cheese

Loaded Nachos: Crispy tortilla chips piled high with melted cheese, jalapeños, sour cream, and your choice of meat

Walking Tacos: A fun, handheld taco experience served in a bag of chips

Tacos: Traditional or bold, depending on fan favorites

Tostadas: Crispy fried tortillas topped with your choice of meats and toppings

Jarritos: Refreshing Mexican sodas

NEW: Pregame VIP Party inspired by Tacos and Tequila Festival MKE:

New for 2025, fans can upgrade their game ticket to enjoy an all-you-can-eat taco feast before the game, featuring steak, chicken, ground beef, pork, and all the fixings!

Catering Menu for Large Groups:

Taco Bar: Featuring a variety of meats, toppings, and sides.

Nacho Bar: Customizable nachos with fresh ingredients.

Ballpark Favorites: Hot dogs, burgers, brats, chicken sandwiches, and chips.

JOIN THE MILKMEN FOR A SEASON TO REMEMBER!

The Milwaukee Milkmen are ready to deliver another summer of unforgettable, family-friendly entertainment!

"Milkmen games offer high-quality entertainment, exciting fan interactions with our mascot Bo Vine and game host Van 'The Milkman,' and unforgettable moments every game day-all at a great price," says GM Dan Kuenzi. "The experience is unbeatable. Come see for yourself-it's all about the fans!"

Tickets start at just $9 and it's always FREE to park!

Visit www.milwaukeemilkmen.com for the full 2025 schedule and more information.

