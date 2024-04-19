Late Goal Sinks Milwaukee Friday Night at Uw-Milwaukee Panther Arena

The rivalry was rekindled when the Kansas City Comets and Milwaukee Wave squared off in game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals Friday night at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena.

Kansas City would take the early lead and eventually a 2-0 lead with goals from Rian Marques and Nacho Flores. A powerplay tally for Andre Haynes and an even strength goal from Derek Huffman would bring the score level going into halftime.

Much like Kansas City's fast start, Milwaukee would take the early lead on a breakaway from Shawn Azcueta giving Milwaukee the 3-2 advantage.

Kansas City would equalize through Chad Vandegriffe.

A late goal by Tony Walls in the 3rd gave Milwaukee the lead going to into the 4th at 4-3.

Kansas City would pull the 6th attacker and equalized through Lucas Souza with 1:10 remaining in the 4th.

A late tally by Zach Reget with just :27 seconds remaining on the clock, would give Kansas City the game 1 victory.

Final Score: Milwaukee Wave 4, Kansas City Comets 5.

Head Coach Giuliano reflecting on tonight's loss.

"Disappointing loss, but we've been here before though, and now it just feels like here we go again, we went to overtime with Monterrey last week. We had 4-3 lead close to a little over a minute left, and they go ahead with 27 seconds. I'm happy with the guys, I thought we were the better team tonight. We just have to brush it off, it's indoor soccer and anything can happen, and we just have to turn the tide in Kansas City."

Monday, April 22, 6:35pm CT - Game Two of the MASL Eastern Conference Finals. Milwaukee Wave at Kansas City Comets - Cable Dahmer Arena.

Watch the game LIVE! and for FREE! via MASLSoccer.com OR join us at Luxe Golf Bays - Oakmont Room (7065 S Ballpark Dr, Franklin, WI 53132) for a viewing party. Doors at 5:30pm, game at 6:35pm. Food and drink will be available for purchase plus specials to be announced.

If necessary, a 15-minute knock out Game Three will happen 10 minutes after the completion of Game Two. If both teams are still tied, it will advance to golden-goal overtime.

