Ginuwine Is Joining the Tacos and Tequila Festival Lineup

April 19, 2024 - American Association (AA)

Winnipeg Goldeyes News Release







WINNIPEG, MB - Come and jump on the golden era of '90s and 2000s hip hop at Tacos and Tequila Festival on Saturday July 27th with reknowned R&B artist, Ginuwine!

Get ready for live performances alongside Ginuwine from throwback hip hop artists such as Lil Jon, Chingy, Chamillionaire, Ying Yang Twins, Paul Wall, Mike Jones, DJ Ashton Martin and MORE to be announced!

Attendees must be 18 years or older to enter and can enjoy:

Live performances from Hip Hop Legends

The Area's Best Taco Chefs

Hand Crafted Margaritas

Tequila Tasting Lounge

Lucha Libre Wrestling

Exotic Car Showcase

Chihuahua Beauty Pageant

Salsa & Queso Competition

Art Installations, Photo Ops and MORE!

Date: Saturday, July 27th, 2024

Gates open at 2:30 p.m. with earlier access for VIP attendees!

Location: Blue Cross Park (Home of the Winnipeg Goldeyes)

1 Portage Avenue East, Winnipeg, MB, Canada, R3B 3N3

Tickets are on sale at tacosandtequilaWINNIPEG.com with a range of options from GA entry to VIP access and premium group packages.

About Social House Entertainment

Social House Entertainment is a full-scale event production company born out of Kansas City. We specialize in producing large scale music festivals in unique outdoor venues, specialized community events, food, and beer festivals, and many other types of events of all sizes. We are passionate about elevating live event experiences all around North America.

Stay updated and join the excitement on social media:

Instagram: @tacosandtequilawinnipeg

Facebook: @tacosandtequilawinnipeg

