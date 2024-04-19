DockHounds Sign Robin Yount as First Base Coach

April 19, 2024 - American Association (AA)

Oconomowoc - The Lake Country DockHounds have signed former Milwaukee Brewers Hall of Famer, Robin Yount to a 1-day contract to be an honorary coach during "Robin Yount Day" taking place on August 19th at Wisconsin Brewing Company Park in Oconomowoc, WI.

"Having Robin Yount as part of the team is something really exciting for us," explains DockHounds Marketing Director, Bryan Giese. "We have a blossoming partnership with Robinade, (Yount's Old Fashioned Lemonade) and to now have him as part of the on-field team provides DockHounds fans something really special."

Robin Yount Day will feature the purveyor of Robinade throwing out the ceremonial first pitch, conducting an on-field interview with DockHounds game host, Skipper Dave, and spending time coaching first base during the game.

Ten lucky fans in attendance will have a chance to win a meeting with Robin Yount and receive an autographed #19 DockHounds jersey.

Robin Yount Day will take place on August 19th, when the Lake Country DockHounds take on the Gary SouthShore RailCats. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35pm.

