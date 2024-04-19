All That's New in '24

April 19, 2024 - American Association (AA)

As fans return to Wisconsin Brewing Company Park, we can't wait for them to find out about all the great new additions for 2024. We've made improvements to the stadium, our fan experiences and food offerings, all based on feedback from our guests.

STADIUM UPGRADES

Since opening in 2022, Wisconsin Brewing Company Park has strived to provided Lake Country the most unique stadium atmosphere around. During this past offseason, several changes and upgrades have been made to make our fan's time with us even more enjoyable.

Central Standard Captain's Deck

Bring your group out to be part of Skipper Dave's cheering section in the new Central Standard Captain's Deck. We have added 3 group areas to the 2nd level behind home plate. This premium area offers a spectacular view of the action, while encouraging our fans to cheer on the 'Hounds all game long.

All guests in your group will also receive an exclusive Captain's Hat, just like Skipper Dave's.

Increased Club and Private Suite Seating

The Baird Wealth Management Club Level and Private Suites have increased in seating options this season. Beyond the tabletop seating and couch options (located in the private suites), the top two rows of dugout seats will be made exclusively available to Club Level and Private Suite guests. This increased availability will allow fans to eat, network and enjoy themselves within the all-inclusive areas, as well as sit in a traditional stadium seat while enjoying the action.

Increased Dog Days (Monday-Wednesday)

We're excited to announce that we've expanded our dog-friendly game days. Now, you can bring your four-legged friend to all Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday games! Plus, on Mondays, your dog can get in for free with the purchase of a human ticket, thanks to our sponsor, Pagenkopf Family Pet Cremation Services. Don't miss out on this opportunity to enjoy America's favorite pastime with your furry companion by your side. When you're at a game this summer with your dog, be sure to take lots of pictures. We would love to see them later this year when we begin the creation of the 2025 Dogs of Lake Country Wall Calendar.

New Video Board Layout

When you attend a DockHounds game this season, you will notice that we revamped our scoreboard. The updated layout and design make it easier to read, with clear, concise displays of scores, game stats, and player information. But that's not all - our new layout also features engaging messages and interactive elements to keep you entertained throughout the game.

FAN EXPERIENCE

The DockHounds take pride in always growing and continuing to push our fan experience. This year, under the direction of our new Entertainment and Fan Experience Director, Andy Brzakala, we will entertain our fans throughout the season with new on-field games, video board interactions, and much more. Listed are a few of the new entertainment you will want to check out.

Lake Louie Dash Cans

You will not want to leave your seats after the 6th inning this season! The DockHounds and Lake Louie Brewing have partnered to present the Lake Louie Dash Cans. Our Racing Beer Cans feature popular brews Walk-Off Lager, Badger Club, and Kiss the Lips in a sprint (or slow chug) from third base to the first base gate. Cheer on your favorite brew and enjoy the fun-filled atmosphere as the Racing Beer Cans add a unique twist to your game-day experience.

Drone Show

DockHounds fans will look to the sky on August 31 in amazement as we welcome the Bear Paw Adventure Park Postgame Drone Show. Over 50 illuminated and synchronized drones will be programmed to dance to the beat and create dozens of designs over the park. The whole family will be able to gaze in awe and wonder during this unique nighttime entertainment show.

Lake Country Dockettes

The Lake Country Dockettes Dance Team, presented by Bubbl'r will provide our young dancing fans a new group to look up to. This dynamic group of dancers is set to bring a fresh wave of energy and creativity to DockHounds games and to events throughout the community this year. Comprised of talented individuals with diverse backgrounds in jazz, hip hop, cheer and pom experiences, the Dockettes Dance Team is all about celebrating the joy of movement and entertainment.

FOOD OPTIONS

2024 brings expanded food and beverage options to our fans. We have added additional food stations to enhance your DockHounds game-day experience and have partnered with local farmers and suppliers to further support local businesses. Whether you're craving classic ballpark favorites or looking to try something new, we have something for everyone.

Burger Alley

Wisconsin Brewing Company Park offers fans burgers like no one else around. Fans can head up to the 200-level Burger Alley and satisfy their hunger with a delicious Smashburger fresh off the blacktop grill, made with in-house smoked brisket and high-quality ingredients. This new food option location is conveniently located behind the Central Standard Captain's Deck.

Third Base Concessions New Look

DockHounds fans visiting the third base concession stand will be greeted with a new look; Taqueria Los Hounds. The Mexican-themed stand will offer fans an authentic food and beverage experience that includes:

Chicken Taco - shredded chicken, pico de gallo, mojo verde

Pork Carnitas Taco - braised pork shoulder, elote salsa

Chorizo Dog - chorizo sausage, pico de gallo, mojo verde

Fans will find thirst-quenching beverages and open tabletop seating in the Diamond Cantina, located across from Taqueria Los Hounds. The Cantina offers classic margaritas, fruity frozen concoctions and two Lake Louie Brewing canned beer options that include Tart Lime Twist and Mamacita. These two Lake Louie Brewing beers were first innovated in the DockHaus Brewery and became fan favorites throughout last season.

First Base Smoke Shack

After adding an industrial smoker to the stadium last season, our chefs from Butter Than The Rest Catering have expanded the smoked meat options available at the Smoke Shack.

Pork Belly Bites - caramelized pork belly burnt ends with DockHounds dipping sauce

Smoke House Dog - Usinger's beef frank on a potato bun, bacon jam, DockHounds dipping sauce, crispy onions

Smoked Chicken Sandwich - smoked chicken thigh, potato bun, Asian slaw

Additional Options

After a fan voting that took place on National Tater Tot Day, the main concession stand, located by the Fan's Store, will offer the new Chicken Fiesta Tots (braised chicken, pico de gallo, mojo verde, nacho cheese, cotija.) New partnerships with pizza from Kwik Trip, Carbliss, Bubbl'r, Costa Cookies and Awesome Snack Stixx can be found throughout the stadium.

