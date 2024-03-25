Mark Your Calendars: the Milwaukee Milkmen Are Ready for Fun Galore in 2024

Franklin, Wisconsin - The warm weather has us thinking baseball, and it's time to unveil the 2024 Milwaukee Milkmen theme games & promotions!

The Milwaukee Milkmen's season opener is at home this year, as they welcome the Kane County Cougars to Franklin Field for a three-game weekend series starting on Friday, May 10th.

Fans can expect another season of great events as well, featuring the return of favorites like ZOOperstars! on July 13, Princesses & Superheroes Night on July 27, and a Helicopter Candy Drop on August 25 for our Fan Appreciation game - these are just a few of the total of 24 Theme Games, 9 Fireworks Nights, and 7 One Dollar Beer Nights scheduled.

On the field, the Milkmen finished strong in 2023, advancing to the East Division Championship Series.

"It's great to be back in action, and our expectations are high," said Mike Zimmerman, Owner & CEO of ROC Ventures, developer of the Ballpark Commons mixed-use development and owner of the Milwaukee Milkmen. "The event schedule gets better and better every year."

Milkmen Manager Anthony Barone - beginning his fifth season with the Milkmen, fourth as manager - is looking to improve upon last season's extra-inning Wolff Cup Finals' heartbreaker that stopped their progress to the championship. "We're counting the days until we gather again at Franklin Field," Coach Barone noted.

Franklin Field parking is free, and every seat in the stadium is fantastic (accessible seating is available as well). The live entertainment never ends, brought to you by mischief-loving mascot Bo Vine and friends. All-inclusive seats for groups of 10 to 500+ are available from just $44 and include a FREE Milkmen baseball hat for each group member!

Family-friendly events on deck at Franklin Field include nine Fireworks Fridays as well as 24 Theme Games that include Game Show Night on June 8th, fan-favorite Christmas in July on July 25th, Lecheros de Milwaukee games on June 16th and August 4th, and the Battle of the Badges: Fire vs. Police Exhibition Game August 24th. That's not to mention the helicopter candy drops and postgame movies planned for '24!

The entire Milwaukee Milkmen schedule and tickets are available at www.milwaukeemilkmen.com.

