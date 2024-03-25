Tickets for Less Named Official Ticket Marketplace of the Monarchs

KANSAS CITY, Kan. - There's a new, easy way to buy Kansas City Monarchs tickets, with no per-ticket fees.

The Monarchs have partnered with Tickets For Less, making TFL the Official Ticket Marketplace of the Monarchs starting with the 2024 season.

Select tickets to every Monarchs game will be available through Tickets For Less with no per-ticket service fees at checkout. The price you see is the price you pay.

"We're excited to offer fans a great new way to experience Monarchs baseball," team owner Mark Brandmeyer said. "Tickets For Less is an outstanding local company, and we're proud to join their impressive roster of ticket options for Kansas City sports fans."

"We're thrilled to partner with another championship team whose roots run deep in Kansas City," said Adam Rossbach, president at TFL. "We're looking forward to working with the Monarchs on their ticketing strategy and helping fuel their continued success."

Originally founded in Overland Park, Tickets For Less sells tickets to all of the region's biggest events, including top-level baseball, football and soccer games as well as a wide array of concerts. TFL is the Official Ticket Marketplace of the Big 12 Conference.

The Monarchs are the reigning champions of the American Association of Professional Baseball. Their 2024 home opener is May 16 from Legends Field in Kansas City, Kansas.

