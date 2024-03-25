Triple-A First Baseman Tostado Signs with Monarchs

KANSAS CITY, Kan. - A power hitter with a great glove is heading to the Kansas City Monarchs for the 2024 season.

The Monarchs have signed Triple-A first baseman Frankie Tostado to a contract. A former Giants and Nationals prospect, Tostado has 60 home runs and 82 doubles over 5 minor-league seasons. The California native has earned two MiLB.com Organization All-Star honors while with the Giants.

He and the Monarchs will play their first home game of 2024 on May 16 from Legends Field in Kansas City, Kansas.

Trailing 4-2 in the top of the ninth inning, Frankie Tostado launched a grand slam to put the Senators up 6-4.

"Frankie's a guy we're really excited about," Monarchs manager Joe Calfapietra said. "He's a very good defensive first baseman, has some power, can play a little outfield. We're looking forward to welcoming him to Kansas City."

Tostado made his Triple-A debut in 2023, his first year with the Nationals after an offseason trade. He belted 14 home runs and 19 doubles over 119 games between Double-A and Triple-A in 2023.

A multi-sport athlete in high school, Tostado impressed in his freshman year at Oxnard College in California. Tostado produced a .333 batting average and 1.007 OPS, blasting 10 home runs in 40 games.

That earned him a call from the Giants, who drafted Tostado in the 19th round of the 2017 draft. He made his pro debut in the Arizona League at age 20.

Tostado hit 18 home runs in his first full pro season, at Class A Augusta. He posted a .740 OPS over 128 games.

After missing 2020 due to the pandemic, Tostado made his Double-A debut in 2021. In 101 games with Richmond, Tostado hit 14 home runs and 18 doubles with a .249 batting average and .731 OPS.

Tostado returned to Double-A the following season, improving his OPS to .789 and hitting another 11 homers in 77 games. He missed the tail end of the season with a hand injury.

The Mariners picked Tostado up off of waivers on December 7, then traded him to the Nationals the next day. He began 2023 with Double-A Harrisburg before being called up to Triple-A Rochester in September.

