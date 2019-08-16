Cleburne Adds Arms Shull, Wilson

CLEBURNE, Tex. - The Cleburne Railroaders made a series of moves to strengthen the bullpen on Friday, signing right-handed pitchers John Shull and Jared Wilson.

To create space on the roster, the Railroaders have placed right-handed pitchers Edward Cruz and Greyfer Eregua on irrevocable waivers for the purpose of granting their release. Cleburne's active roster now stands at 23 players, the maximum allowed by American Association roster rules.

Shull is a true rookie who recently wrapped up his playing career at the University of the Incarnate Word. Over 76 career games, including 35 starts, the 23-year old went 12-21 with a 5.60 ERA and three saves. He walked only 71 in 255.0 total innings, striking out 196. This past year as a redshirt senior for the Cardinals, Shull went 2-1 with a 5.67 ERA in 14 appearances, five starts.

A native of San Antonio, Texas, Shull led Incarnate Word in appearances as a freshman in 2015, finishing the year 2-2 with a 5.13 ERA. He then led the club in starts as a sophomore, going 2-8 with a 5.52 ERA in a career-best 75.0 innings. After posting a 6.33 ERA in 2017, he bounced back with a 4.43 mark the following season.

Shull most recently pitched with the Cheney Diamond Dawgs in the National Baseball Congress World Series, helping Cheney to a second-place finish in the historic amateur tournament. The righty fired 7.1 scoreless innings over the course of four appearances, striking out seven with just one walk. He picked up two saves in the process.

Wilson was Shull's opponent in the NBC World Series, pitching for the eventual champion Seattle Studs. He earned the win in the championship game with 2.1 scoreless frames. Most recently, the 6'4 right-hander pitched in Australia for the Adelaide Bite, but has spent parts of each of the last two seasons with the Wichita Wingnuts. In 2018, he made three starts for Brent Clevlen's club, going 0-1 with a 4.26 ERA in 6.1 innings.

Wilson pitched in 11 games for Wichita in 2017, finishing 0-1 with a 6.57 ERA. Over 12.1 innings of work the 28-year old struck out ten and walked seven, allowing 16 base hits. The Wingnuts traded Wilson to Trois-Rivieres of the Can-Am League on July 13, 2017 for future considerations, but Wilson did not make an appearance for the Aigles.

Prior to arriving in Wichita, Wilson pitched for the River City Rascals of the Frontier League in 2016, finishing 0-3 with a 6.41 ERA. The Anaheim, Calif., native also pitched three seasons in the Minnesota Twins organization, reaching High-A Cedar Rapids in 2014 and 2015. Wilson was a two-time draftee of the Twins out of UC-Santa Barbara, going in the 35th round in 2012 and the 19th round in 2013. The righty owns a career record of 13-15, with a 4.66 ERA in 251.0 innings.

The Railroaders and Sioux City Explorers continue their series on Friday night at 7:06 PM. Jesus Sanchez (8-3, 3.16) goes for Cleburne, while Sioux City counters with righty Eric Karch (4-5, 5.26).

