Late Run Gives Sioux Falls Victory over Goldeyes

May 4, 2025 - American Association (AA)

Winnipeg Goldeyes News Release







SIOUX FALLS, SD - The Sioux Falls Canaries defeated the Winnipeg Goldeyes 5-4 in preseason action at Sioux Falls Stadium late Saturday afternoon.

A bright spring day saw the Goldeyes offense put up nine hits in the contest compared to the ten by the Canaries, who cashed in on their opportunities late in the game.

In the top of the first inning, after a leadoff double by Ramón Bramasco, Jacob Robson sent a towering home run to the opposite field to give the Goldeyes a 2-0 lead.

Landen Bourassa started for the Fish. After a tidy bottom of the first, Hunter Clanin hit a twoout solo home run in the bottom of the second inning to cut the Winnipeg lead in half at 2-1.

In the top of the fourth inning, the Goldeyes would strike for a pair of runs with a RBI double by Tanner O' Tremba, and a fielders' choice by Jake Guenther giving the visotors a 4-1 lead.

The Canaries would answer right back in the bottom of the frame with their second solo home run of the game, this time hit by Josh Rehwaldt, to cut the lead to 4-2.

After scoreless fifth and sixth innings for the Goldeyes, the Canaries scored two more runs in the bottom of the sixth. A two-run, game tying double off the bat of Jabari Henry would end the rest of the scoring threat after Goldeyes' pitcher Derrick Cherry hit his pitch limit for the frame.

Sioux Falls would take the lead in the bottom of the seventh off a tricky infield ground ball hit by Jordan Barth thatscored Peter Zimmerman from third to give the Canaries the deciding run and a 5-4 lead.

Winnipeg does not play Sunday and will take on the Kansas City Monarchs Monday at Legends Field. Game time is 6:35 p.m., with the radio broadcast on CJNU 93.7 FM and cjnu.ca beginning at 6:25.

The Goldeyes will begin the 2025 regular season Thursday, May 8 against the Railroaders in Cleburne, Texas. The home opener at Blue Cross Park versus the Milwaukee Milkmen is scheduled for Tuesday, May 20 at 6:30 p.m. The first 5,000 fans in attendance will receive an exclusive Goldeyes jersey compliments of Manitoba Blue Cross and Imperial Parking.

For information about 2025 Season Tickets, Mini Packs, Skysuites, and Group Packages, please visit the team's official website Goldeyes.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from May 4, 2025

Late Run Gives Sioux Falls Victory over Goldeyes - Winnipeg Goldeyes

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.