Thursday's Preseason Game at Fargo Cancelled

May 1, 2025 - American Association (AA)

Winnipeg Goldeyes News Release







FARGO, ND - After the Fargo-Moorhead area experienced heavy rain overnight, Thursday's American Association preseason game between the Winnipeg Goldeyes and Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks, scheduled for 11:00 a.m., has been cancelled due to unplayable field conditions at Newman Outdoor Field.

It was to have been the second of two games between the two clubs, with the RedHawks having taken Wednesday's contest by a 6-4 score.

Winnipeg will practice at an indoor facility in Fargo before heading to Sioux Falls, South Dakota for two games against the Canaries Friday and Saturday. First pitch Friday is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. Trevor Curl will be live on CJNU 93.7 FM and cjnu.ca at 6:50.

The Goldeyes will begin the 2025 regular season Thursday, May 8 against the Railroaders in Cleburne, Texas. The home opener at Blue Cross Park versus the Milwaukee Milkmen is scheduled for Tuesday, May 20 at 6:30 p.m. The first 5,000 fans in attendance will receive an exclusive Goldeyes jersey compliments of Manitoba Blue Cross and Imperial Parking.

