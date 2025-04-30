Croes Headed to Giants' Organization

April 30, 2025 - American Association (AA)

Winnipeg Goldeyes News Release









Dayson Croes of the Winnipeg Goldeyes

(Winnipeg Goldeyes, Credit: Dave Mahussier) Dayson Croes of the Winnipeg Goldeyes(Winnipeg Goldeyes, Credit: Dave Mahussier)

WINNIPEG, MB - The Winnipeg Goldeyes announced Wednesday that the contract of two-time American Association post-season All-Star Dayson Croes has been transferred to the San Francisco Giants.

Croes (pronounced KROOZ) becomes the 88th player in Goldeyes history to make the jump to the affiliated minor leagues.

The 25-year-old was named the league's Rookie Position Player of the Year following the 2023 season and has represented the Goldeyes in the league's All-Star Game in each of his two seasons as a professional.

Croes batted a team-leading .342 in 2024, with 22 doubles, five home runs, and 51 runs batted in. He also led the Goldeyes with 128 hits. Defensively, Croes played 41 games at second base and 44 at the hot corner. He committed just six errors in 267 fielding chances.

In 2023, the native of Noord, Aruba hit .351, good for fourth in the league, while his 135 hits were best in the 12-team-circuit. Croes has compiled a .347 career batting average with 118 RBIs in 187 career games.

Prior to joining the Goldeyes, the Croes spent three seasons at Quincy University (Quincy, Illinois) batting .388 with 20 home runs and 120 RBIs in 119 career games.

"I'm extremely happy for Dayson. This has been a long time coming and he deserves this," said Goldeyes manager Logan Watkins. "We would have loved to have him play for us again this year, but he's proven that he's ready for an opportunity in affiliated ball and I hope he takes it and runs with it."

"The entire Goldeyes organization would like to congratulate Dayson and thank him for his two seasons in Winnipeg," said General Manager Andrew Collier. "On and off the field, he's just an outstanding person and it's great to see his hard work and dedication rewarded."

The Goldeyes announced two additional roster moves Wednesday, obtaining right-handed pitcher Jesse Galindo on loan from the Tigres de Quintana Roo of the Mexican Baseball League, and releasing right-handed pitcher Tylor Jans.

Galindo, a 27-year-old reliever, had appeared in only one game for Quintana Roo this season, after seeing action in 27 contests in 2024. He posted an 0-1 record with a 4.25 earned run average in 29.2 innings pitched.

Jans injured his throwing arm prior to the beginning of Spring Training and could join the club at a later date.

The team departed Blue Cross Park this morning for Fargo, North Dakota, where they will open their six-game preseason schedule this evening against the RedHawks at Newman Outdoor Field. Game time is 6:00 p.m. and Trevor Curl will be live on CJNU 93.7 FM and cjnu.ca at 5:50.

The Goldeyes will begin the 2025 regular season Thursday, May 8 against the Railroaders in Cleburne, Texas. The home opener at Blue Cross Park versus the Milwaukee Milkmen is scheduled for Tuesday, May 20 at 6:30 p.m. The first 5,000 fans in attendance will receive an exclusive Goldeyes jersey compliments of Manitoba Blue Cross and Imperial Parking.

For information about 2025 Season Tickets, Mini Packs, Skysuites, and Group Packages, please visit the team's official website Goldeyes.com.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from April 30, 2025

Croes Headed to Giants' Organization - Winnipeg Goldeyes

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.