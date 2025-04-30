Goldeyes Fall to RedHawks in Spring Debut

April 30, 2025 - American Association (AA)

Winnipeg Goldeyes News Release







FARGO, ND - The Winnipeg Goldeyes dropped the first game of their 2025 spring schedule Wednesday evening, a 6-4 loss to the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks at Newman Outdoor Field.

On a cool evening on the North Dakota/Minnesota border, the RedHawks opened the scoring with a solo home run off the bat of Dillon Thomas to give Fargo-Moorhead a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the second inning off Goldeyes starter Landon Leach.

The RedHawks would add to their lead with a couple of RBIs from Alec Olund on a ground out, and sacrifice fly by Brendon Dadson in the bottom of the third to make it a 3-0 lead.

The Goldeyes got their scoring started in the top of the fourth inning on a RBI ground out by Jacob Robson scoring Braxton Turner who led off the inning with a double making the game 3-1.

The Fish got their second run of the game in the top of the fifth off a no doubt solo home run by former RedHawks outfielder Evan Alexander, cutting the deficit to 3-2.

The RedHawks would get those runs back in the bottom of the seventh after a bases loaded RBI sacrifice fly and groundout. A wild pitch would give the home site a 6-2 lead.

The Goldeyes would get two runs back in the top of the eighth on a two-run single by Jake Guenther scoring Max Murphy and Matt Warkentin cutting the lead to 6-4.

The game would end after the bottom of the eighth inning with Fargo-Moorhead having used all of the pitchers they were scheduled to throw.

The teams will return to action from Fargo Thursday morning at 11:00. The broadcast on CJNU 93.7 FM and cjnu.ca will begin at 10:50 a.m.

The Goldeyes will begin the 2025 regular season Thursday, May 8 against the Railroaders in Cleburne, Texas. The home opener at Blue Cross Park versus the Milwaukee Milkmen is scheduled for Tuesday, May 20 at 6:30 p.m. The first 5,000 fans in attendance will receive an exclusive Goldeyes jersey compliments of Manitoba Blue Cross and Imperial Parking.

For information about 2025 Season Tickets, Mini Packs, Skysuites, and Group Packages, please visit the team's official website Goldeyes.com.

