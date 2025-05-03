Goldeyes Win First Spring Game of 2025

SIOUX FALLS, SD - The Winnipeg Goldeyes won their first game of the 2025 preseason with a 7-4 victory over the Sioux Falls Canaries at Sioux Falls Stadium Friday evening.

A breezy and chilly evening's start time got pushed back to 8:10 p.m. due to a previous college game at the Birdcage, but the Goldeyes struck early in the top of the first inning on an RBI triple by Ray-Patrick Didder, scoring Jacob Robson from first who reached on a fielder's choice to give the Fish the first lead of the night at 1-0.

The Canaries would respond in the bottom of the third inning when theyloaded the bases off Goldeyes starter Mitchell Lambson. A walk to Josh Rehwaldt would tie the game at 1-1

The Goldeyes retook the lead in the top of the fifth inning on an infield single by Tanner O' Tremba, scoring Mathew Warkentin who reached on an error giving the Fish a 2-1 lead. Two batters later, Andy Armstrong doubled to the opposite field and pushed two more runs across to give the Goldeyes a 4-1 lead.

Sioux Falls struck back in the bottom of the frame on a RBI single by Ernny Ordoñez to cut the deficit to 4-2. Three batters later, Hunter Clanin on the first pitch, hit a two-run double to knot it at 4-4.

In the top of the seventh inning, the Goldeyes took the lead back thanks to Evan Alexander's second home run of the spring. A moonshot three-run home run into the Sioux Falls night gave the Goldeyes a 7-4 lead and they would not surrender anything past that point.

The Goldeyes play one more time in Sioux Falls at 4:00 tomorrow afternoon from Sioux Falls Stadium to close the two-game series. The game will be broadcast live on CJNU 93.7 FM and cjnu.ca, with the Pre-Game Show starting at 3:50 p.m.

The Goldeyes will begin the 2025 regular season Thursday, May 8 against the Railroaders in Cleburne, Texas. The home opener at Blue Cross Park versus the Milwaukee Milkmen is scheduled for Tuesday, May 20 at 6:30 p.m. The first 5,000 fans in attendance will receive an exclusive Goldeyes jersey compliments of Manitoba Blue Cross and Imperial Parking.

