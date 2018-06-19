T-Bones Keep Rolling in Winnipeg

June 19, 2018 - American Association (AA) - Kansas City T-Bones News Release





WINNIPEG, Manitoba, - The Kansas City T-Bones (17-13) grabbed the first inning lead and never looked back, winning the 7-3 Tuesday night at Shaw Park over the Winnipeg Goldeyes (16-14) in the second game of the three-game series.

The top of the first was jam-packed full of walks. Winnipeg starting pitcher Edwin Carl walked Dylan Tice and Todd Cunningham before Zach Walters hit a sac fly out to left field sending Dylan Tice home and putting the T-Bones up 1-0.

Keith Curcio started the second inning with a double to right field. Dylan Tice was walked again before Todd Cunningham had an RBI single that sent Curcio home, making the score 2-0. The T-Bones continued to score in the top of the third. Dexter Kjerstad got on base with a single to right field before Keith Curcio hit a two-run homerun extending the T-Bone lead to 4-0.

Curcio added another run in the fifth with his third RBI of the night on a sac fly to score another run and make it 5-0 with Kansas City in command. Winnipeg finally got on the board in the bottom of the sixth inning when Tucker Nathans hit a solo home run, cutting the T-Bone lead 5-1.

Winnipeg changed pitchers in the seventh inning but that did not change anything for the T-Bones, who continued to work walks and swing the sticks. Josh Blanco started his inning walking Walters, Kjerstad, and Curcio before Tucker Pennell hit a two run RBI single sending Walters and Kjerstad home making the lead 7-1.

Winnipeg closed the gap in the seventh on a two-run homer from Josh Mazzola to cut the T-Bone lead 7-3.

Scott Carroll (2-0) tossed a quality start getting the win. He pitched 7.1 innings for the T-Bones with six strikeouts charged with three earned runs on six hits. Joe Filomeno pitched one inning of scoreless baseball while Sam Street threw two thirds in the ninth to close out the game.

Winnipeg's Edwin Carl (2-2) was tonight's losing pitcher. He finished the game with nine hits and five runs in six innings. Carl came into the game only having walked eight batters all year, but he walked five in tonight's game. Nieto, Curcio and Pennell went 6-for-10 at the bottom of the card.

Kansas City looks to extend their winning streak to three games Wednesday night in Winnipeg against the Goldeyes at Shaw Park. The first pitch is at 7:05 pm and you can hear all the action live with the "Voice of the T-Bones", Dan Vaughn, on the T-Bones Broadcast Network. The T-Bones return home Friday night June 22 to face the Cleburne Railroaders in the first of a three game series.

