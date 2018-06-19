American Association Game Recaps

Fargo-Moorhead 5, Sioux City 3- Box Score

Trey McNutt stifled the American Association's top offense in a 5-3 win over the Sioux City Explorers on Tuesday.

McNutt (1-2) surrendered just four hits and three runs over 7.2 innings against the Explorers who have scored the most runs in 2018.

The RedHawks led the whole way, scoring two in the top of the first on back-to-back RBIs by Keury De La Cruz and Leobaldo Pina. Sioux City cut the lead to one in the bottom of the second on a solo home run by Jose Sermo (2).

Fargo-Moorhead extended the lead to 4-1 in the top of the sixth when Tim Colwell picked up his first RBI of the game and Pina collected his second of three RBIs in the game. The RedHawks pushed the lead to 5-1 in the top of the eighth before the Explorers scored two in the bottom of the frame to bring the game to its final score.

With the win, the RedHawks improved to 15-14 overall, while Sioux City fell to 23-8.

Kansas City 7, Winnipeg 3- Box Score

The Kansas City T-Bones collected double-digit hits for the third consecutive game in a 7-3 win over the Winnipeg Goldeyes on Tuesday.

The T-Bones hit safely 11 times in this one. However, their first run didn't come on a hit. It came on a sacrifice fly by Zach Walters in the top of the first. Kansas City scored one in the second and two in the third on a two-run home run by Keith Curcio (4) to make it a 4-0 game. Kurcio then picked up his third RBI of the game on a sacrifice fly in the top of the fifth to make it 5-0. The Goldeyes finally got on the board with a solo home run by Tucker Nathans in the bottom of the sixth, but the T-Bones were able to add two more in the top of the seventh. Josh Mazzola then hit a two-run home run in the bottom of the frame to bring the game to its final.

Scott Carroll (2-0) was solid in the win, allowing just three earned over 7.1 innings. Sam Street recorded the final two outs of the game to earned the save (1).

Chicago 9, Texas 2- Box Score

Trey Vavra led the Chicago Dogs to a 9-2 victory over the Texas AirHogs on Tuesday.

The Vavra went a perfect 3-for-3 with a walk, a run scored and three RBIs.

The Dogs tooka 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first and extended the lead to 6-0 in the bottom of the second. In the second inning, Tony Roselli jump started the offense with a lead-off triple before scoring in the next at bat on an RBI single by Ryan Wagner. Three batters later, Vavra hit a two-run double. Joe Benson followed with a sacrifice fly.

That's all Michael Wagner would need in the win for Chicago. The Dogs starter allowed just one earned run in five innings of work.

Casio Grider paced the AirHogs, going 2-for-5 with a double, a triple, and a run scored.

With the win, Chicago improved to 9-20 overall while Texas fell to 5-24.

Gary SouthShore 3, Cleburne 1- Box Score

The Gary Southshore Railcats used a three run bottom of the first to defeat the Cleburne Railroaders 3-1 on Tuesday.

The bottom of the opening inning began with a double by Alex Crosby who scored on a single by Andy Dejesus in the next at bat. Dejesus would score two batters later on a RBI double by Colin Willis and Willis would later score on a wild pitch.

The Railroaders scored their lone run on a home run by Blake Grant-Parks in the top of the third.

Three runs was plenty for Daniel Minor (4-2) who allowed just one earned run in seven innings of work. Adam quintana pitched a scoreless eighth and ninth to earn a two inning save (2).

With the win, the Railcats improved to 16-13 overall while Cleburne fell to 12-18.

Wichita 4, Sioux Falls 2- Box Score

The Wichita Wingnuts topped the Sioux Falls Canaries 4-2 on Tuesday.

It looked like it was going to be all Canaries after Jordan Smith hit a home run to lead off the top of the first. However, Wingnuts' starter Travis Banwart (3-1) settled down to pick up the win.

Banwart battled through five innings of work, giving up just two earned on eight hits and three walks.

Wichita took a 3-1 lead in the bottom of the third on RBI singles by Tony Thomas, Logan Trowbridge and Hunter Clanin. Sioux Falls responded by scoring one on an RBI single by Smith in the next frame, but the Wingnuts were able to hold on to the lead, adding one in the bottom of the eighth on an RBI single by Ryne Willard.

Daniel Tillman pitched a scoreless ninth to earn the save (8).

With the win, Wichita improved to 18-12 overall while the Canaries fell to 11-18.

