19 Hit Performance Helps T-Bones Bounce Back

WINNIPEG, Mantiboa, - Goodbye America, hello Canada. The Kansas City T-Bones (16-13) left their recent woes in the United States and dominated the Winnipeg Goldeyes (16-13) with a strong offensive performance in the fourth and sixth innings. Three-runs in each inning helped lock down the game for Kansas City with a final score of 9-3

After losing two games in a row, the T-Bones came out swinging Monday night against the Goldeyes. Dylan Tice started off the top of the card and singled to right field against Winnipeg's Charle Rosario. Todd Cunningham also got on base before Nick Torres helped get Kansas City on the board first with an RBI single.

The T-Bones kept it rolling in the fourth with Adrian Nieto reaching first base on an error at shortstop by Andrew Sohn. Keith Curcio got on base with a single before Tucker Pennell had a two run RBI single. Angel Rosa hit a single to center field before Todd Cunningham hit a slow roller up the left side sending Pennell home making the score 4-0. Rosa's 12th and 13th RBI in the top of the 5th sent Curcio and Nieto home making the score 6-0.

The top of the 6th proved to be a productive inning for the T-Bones. Cunningham led off with a walk and Nick Torres hit a single to center field setting up a Zach Walters RBI double making the score 7-0. An ground ball fielders choice to first by Kjerstad brought Torres home and the T-Bones just kept rolling. Curcio's 14th double on the season followed putting the T-Bones up 9-0.

The Goldeyes eventually got on the board in the bottom of the 6th. Dave Sappelt hit a single to center field before Reggie Abercrombie hit a two-run home run cutting the T-Bone lead 9-2. The Goldeyes would score again in the 7th inning off an RBI by Andrew Sohn but that was as close as Winnipeg would get to Kansas City.

Tommy Collier (2-3) was tonight's winning pitcher tossing a quality start. He threw 6.2 innings for the T-Bones and with seven strikeouts charged with three earned runs on three hits. Jackson Lowery pitched 1.1 innings of scoreless baseball while Francisco Gracesqui threw a scoreless ninth to close out the game.

Winnipegs' Charle Rosario (2-2) was tonight's losing pitcher. He finished the game with 11 hit and six runs in five innings. Nick Torres extended his hitting streak to 14 games while Todd Cunningham had the teams third four hit night of the season going 4-for-5. The bottom four in the T-Bones order went a combined 9-for-19 while the team reached a new season high in hits with 19.

Kansas City looks to extend their winning streak Tuesday in Winnipeg against the Goldeyes at Shaw Park. The first pitch is at 7:05 pm and you can hear all the action live with the "Voice of the T-Bones", Dan Vaughn, on the T-Bones Broadcast Network.

