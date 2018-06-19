Getting the Band Back Together: Saltdogs Ink 2017 HR Leader Randolph Oduber

LINCOLN, NE - The Lincoln Saltdogs announced today that they signed outfielder Randolph Oduber to a contract yesterday. The club released RHP Scott Kuzminsky.

Oduber (pronounced OH-duh-BER) rejoins the Saltdogs after starting the season with the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks. The righty was one of the most potent bats in Lincoln's lineup in 2017. He hit .286 and led the team with 17 home runs. He was second on the team with 60 RBIs and third on the roster with 18 doubles. Oduber was 5-17 with three doubles in four playoffs games.

The Aruba-native started in right field in yesterday's game against the St. Paul Saints. He was 1-3 with a walk in his return to Haymarket Park.

Oduber's return comes on the heels of infielder Cesar Valera's 2018 debut. Valera, Lincoln's Team MVP last season, started 2018 on the team's Inactive List but joined the Saltdogs during their most recent road trip. The Saltdogs roster now features 13 players (nine position players) from last season's Central Division Championship team. Valera and Oduber accounted for 25 percent of the club's hits and RBIs in 2017.

In addition to reuniting with his former Saltdogs teammates, Oduber will share the clubhouse with three of his Team Netherlands teammates. Curt Smith, Dashenko Ricardo and Shairon Martis, who are all from Curacao, were all on the roster with Oduber for the Netherlands' run to the World Baseball Classic Semifinals in spring of 2017. Oduber smacked a homer and a double in six WBC games.

The Saltdogs traded the 29-year-old to the RedHawks over the offseason in the deal which eventually brought right-handed pitcher Mike Tamburino to Lincoln. He hit .250 with one homer and seven RBIs over 21 games before being released by Fargo-Moorhead. The slugger played well for FM when the team came to Lincoln earlier this month, going 4-11 with a homer and three runs scored.

Oduber is in his ninth professional season. He spent his first six years in the Nationals' farm system and reached as high as Double-A Harrisburg. He was drafted in the 32nd round out of Western Oklahoma State in 2010.

Kuzminsky is released after appearing in four games for Lincoln. The right-hander pitched just 1.1 innings and wasn't charged with a run. He walked five batters and gave up two hits compared to two strikeouts. Kuzminsky was pulled before recording an out in each of his last two outings.

The Saltdogs (18-13) continue their six-game homestand tonight. First pitch against the St. Paul Saints is at 6:45 PM with coverage beginning at 6:15 PM on ESPN 101.5 FM 1480 AM and http://www.espn1480.com/lincoln-saltdogs-baseball/.

